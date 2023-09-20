AUGUSTA — This past spring, Augusta Independent Schools was awarded a $150,000 grant to implement a transition lab on school campus.

According to AIS Finance Director Timothy Litteral, the grant was awarded through the Kentucky Department of Education. Over the summer, the family and consumer sciences room was converted into a space for the transition lab.

Litteral said the transition lab will allow students and teachers to play the roles of employees and employers. The students will play the role of an employee while teachers will act as the employers, he noted.

The use of the transition lab gives further insight into a student’s “competitive work potential” and interest level in certain fields. Litteral added that students can “simultaneously” explore a variety of jobs in the lab while utilizing real tools and developing appropriate work behaviors for various fields.

“The school district is eager to implement the program and teachers have done an outstanding job planning and preparing throughout the summer,” said Augusta Independent Superintendent Lisa McCane. “The PAES (transition) lab provides a systematic transition process that will contribute to the likelihood special needs students will have better post-school outcomes. So far, students are enthusiastic about the program and being immersed into a hands-on work environment setting that will have a positive impact on their future.”

According to Litteral, the PAES lab has a research-based and functional skills curriculum with an “embedded” assessment of career “potential” and skills related to being an employee. He said the system is used to identify skills, career interests, aptitude for community based employment, and work behavior strengths and barriers in students.

He reviewed the skills that students will learn in the work development lab. The skills include work-related problem solving, proper work behavior, insight into job skills and real work settings, and an understanding of their learning and training styles that can be used in future employment.