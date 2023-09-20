FLEMINGSBURG — President of the Flemingsburg Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization Erica Earlywine was arrested on Sept. 19 for charges related to misappropriation of funds.

Kentucky State Police are handling the investigation. According to Sgt. Eugene Robinson, his department was called in by the Fleming County Board of Education at 8 p.m. on Tuesday to report the misappropriation of PTO funds.

“Members of the PTO of Flemingsburg Elementary called. Detectives initiated an investigation and throughout the investigation determined some documents had been forged. It is an undisclosed amount of money and at that time the arrest was made,” Robinson said.

A search warrant was obtained by KSP for Earlywine’s residence, where evidence of misappropriation of funds was discovered, according to officials.

According to official documents, Earlywine is facing a charge of second-degree forgery and a charge of abuse of public trust with funds misappropriated being over $10,000 but less than $100,000.

As president of the PTO, Earlywine was the only person issued a debit card through People’s Bank in Flemingsburg and according to official documents, there were numerous cash withdrawals and personal debit transactions made by her over the course of her presidency, according to the arrest citation.

Robinson said he could not be sure of the correct dates of her presidency but thought Earlywine has been president since the end of 2022.

According to documentation, there were 45 checks that had the name Mary Puente forged on them by Earlywine as well.

“There are supposed to be two members signatures on every check,” Robinson said.

Puente is another member of the PTO. Earlywine allegedly forged her signature on the checks in order to misappropriate the PTO funds, according to Robinson.

Attempts to contact Fleming County Schools Superintendent Brian Creasman were made on Wednesday. However, he was unavailable for comment.

KSP remains in charge of the investigation and Earlywine is currently being held at the Mason County Detention Center.