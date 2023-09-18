Several people turned out for the Life’s Ultimate Martial Arts Academy 25th anniversary celebration.

According to Life’s Ultimate Martial Arts Academy owner Adam Snipes, the day began at noon on Saturday with a ribbon cutting in front of the Academy building. The ribbon cutting was followed by a full day of several activities.

There was something for all ages, including music, games, bounce houses and more.

The Maysville Fire Department had fire trucks and ambulances at the celebration to discuss safety with the children.

There were several vendors set up to bring safety awareness to everyone, including a bully prevention seminar, fire safety and others.

“It was a great turnout,” Snipes said. “It was a great day and I’m looking forward to the next 25 years.”

Snipes who is a 10th-degree grand master and in the USA and International Hall of Fame, said the academy is more than a martial arts academy. It is focused on life skills for those attending.

“We’re all about life skills here,” he said. “Each month, we have a different life skills theme. for example, this month, the theme is a positive self-image.”

The Academy is open to people of all ages.

There are classes for ages 3-6, 7-12, 13-15 is the teens division and those 16 and up are in the adult classes.

Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill was at the celebration on Saturday and congratulated the academy.

“Congratulations to Life’s Ultimate Martial Arts Academy on their 25th anniversary! Adam and Amber Snipes have down an outstanding job shaping many lives in our community. Thanks to all those who showed their support and appreciation to Martial Arts Academy today,” she said.

Anyone who is interested in joining the academy can reach out by calling the office at 606-564-9400, visiting the website at www.lumaacademy.net or the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/lumaacademy.