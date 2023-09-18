MAYSVILLE — The Maysville Police Department responded to two separate kidnapping attempts taking place at the Rotary Park on Saturday, September 16.

Dustin Spaulding, 36, of Amelia, Ohio approached a mother holding her 5 year old daughter at the park and endeavored to rip the child from her mother’s grasp. The mother briefly fought Spaulding before he gave up and walked away.

As if that weren’t enough, Spaulding approached a 7 year old boy at the other end of the park and again tried to separate the child from their mother. Another struggle ensued and a defeated Spaulding decided to walk to the Valero gas station on Second Street. Luckily the mother of the first child had already made her way to the same location and called the police.

Spaulding left the Valero and headed to Limestone Street where the MPD caught up with him and he was apprehended. The man tried to allude officers in the Valero parking lot but was unsuccessful.

Spaulding has been charged with 2 counts of kidnapping a minor, escape 2nd degree, assault 3rd degree — police officer, and criminal mischief 3rd degree. A $250,000 cash bond has been set for Spaulding who is currently lodged at the Mason County Detention Center. Spaulding will appear at the Mason County District Court on September 25 at 10 in the morning.