On Saturday, Sept. 16, teens in the community will meet at CrossPoint Community Church for SOAP training.

SOAP stands for Saving Our Adolescence from Prostitution, started in 2009 it is an organization with the mission to end human trafficking by mobilizing communities, providing prevention education and advocacy and facilitating restorative experiences for survivors (according to the SOAP website).

Mason County High School student and member of CrossPoint Community Church Anna Current said she has been involved with the organization for two years. Her parents have been involved with SOAP for many years as they know the founder Theresa Flores.

“This started to spread awareness of what sex trafficking is and to help people know what the signs are. So we take little bars of soap and put labels on them (the labels have a national hotline number for victims to reach out to for help) and also make-up wipes. We take them to hotels and motels during big events,” Current said.

During big events human trafficking and abduction run high, and some of those in captivity are bought and sold during big events, Current explained.

“We went the week before the Super Bowl and handed out the SOAP stuff at the hotels and motels there and we have also done the Kentucky Derby. This Saturday will be the first time we have done one here in Maysville and in Aberdeen,” she said.

Though Maysville is a small town, awareness should be spread everywhere because human trafficking can happen anywhere.

Around 30 teens will meet at the church at 10 a.m. on Saturday for training and to place SOAP labels according to Current.

“They will learn what sex trafficking involves and how to recognize the signs for it just so people can be aware, also just so they become aware and know it’s more than just a strange white van that can take kids. It can happen anywhere and anytime,” she said.

One sign many people may be unaware of when it comes to human trafficking is the tattooing or branding of victims who are seen as property Current explained.

The teens will also learn to be more observant of their environment, to not have distractions in public places such as earbuds so they can be aware of their surroundings, Current said.

After training the teens will go with adult supervision to hotels and motels throughout Maysville and Aberdeen to place the soap with permission from the establishments Current explained.

Current said that not all hotels and motels will allow the organization to place the soap but most of them do consent.

According to Current the SOAP initiative has saved many victims including at the Super Bowl not too long ago though she could not remember the exact year.

This movement started by Theresa Flores who is nationally recognized for being an activist in bringing human trafficking awareness, has helped change laws in our country, Pastor of CrossPoint and Anna Current’s father, Chad Current said.

“Theresa has helped change the laws of our country to be in favor of the victims of this second-leading crime in our country. CrossPoint started the first chapter of SOAP in Kentucky three years ago,” He said.

More statistics and information can be found at www.soapproject.org.