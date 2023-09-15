PEEBLES — The Peebles Old Timers Day Festival began on September 14 and is going on until September 17. This year’s theme is, “Pave the future with kindness.”

This is year 59 of this annual event which is sponsored by the Peebles Lions Club. The Grand Marshalls for this year’s festival are Bob and Joyce King.

Tickets for the gun and quilt raffles will be available at the Peebles Lions Club Tent. One of the quilts was donated by the Amish and the other from the Loose Thread Pullers.

This year there will be t-shirts and mugs advertising the Old Timers Day festival for sale at the Peebles Lions Club.

Family events include rides, live music, food trucks, arts and crafts, a kids’ zone, raffles, a mechanical bull and more. The initial cost for entry is free with individual activities priced individually.

Food for the festival includes JTs BBQ, shaved and Italian ice, the All American Food Truck, lemonade Boba, Amish donuts and coffee and much more.

Thursday evening at 6 o’clock pm the opening ceremony began with an invocation by Bob King followed by the Jr Miss Pageant and the kiddie tractor pedal pull at 7 pm. At 7:30 the queens’ pageant began and was followed by Mrs. Peebles.

Friday, September 15 there are several events planned. From 2-4 baked goods contest entries can be dropped off at the American Legion building. Also at 2 p.m., the Steve Free Band takes the stage.

At 4:30 the Prince and Princess pageant begins. At 7 o’clock the baked goods auction with Sam Bolender begins on the same stage. Finally, at 8 p.m., the Blue Steel band will perform.

Saturday at 8 am the festival hits the ground running, quite literally, with into the 5k run/walk. Registration for the walk/run begins at 7 in the Malcoms building 219 Rarden Rd. Any further questions can be answered by Steve Johnson at 937-779-6793.

Moving right along to 9 a.m. begins the baby show followed by the toddler show with the Miss Preteen and Jr Preteen pageants directly afterwards.

The kiddie and pet parade begins at 1:30 with judging to begin 15 minutes beforehand. There will be several kids’ games and contests beginning at 2:30.

Registration for the kids’ derby begins at 4 o’clock for the 5 o’clock event. The Grace Fellowship Church at 25654 ST RT 41 will be having a lawn mower pull.

The music begins at 7 p.m. The first to perform will be Ol’ Justin Chambers followed by Momma Molasses. Next up is Violet Embers, Static Spirit and 3-Fold ending the music for the evening. For more information about the music please contact Matthew Mahoney at (937-205-3908.

The fourth and final day of the festival begins with the Timeless Appeal car show at 8 a.m. All vehicles are welcome. Check-in and registration are at Ok Auto Parts. The cost for entry is $15 per vehicle. Awards will be presented at 12:30 p.m. For more information about the Timeless Appeal car show, you can contact Devon Miller (937-798-5280) or Donnie Edgington (937-779-2993).

The Peebles Church of God will have a morning worship service at 9:45 a.m. at the main stage. Guest Speaker Todd Mitchell will give the service

At 10:30 Mark Cole and Friends are set to perform.

Parade registration and lineup begin at 12:30 on Wendell Ave and Simmons Ave. Judging begins at 2 with the parade starting at 3. The festival ends with the gun and quilt drawing along with a guitar and other vendor raffles.