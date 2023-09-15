VANCEBURG — The former JC Video building in Vanceburg is now the home to a mural painted by Brenda Bear.

Vanceburg Mayor Dane Blankenship and Bear said they discussed this idea for several weeks before setting the plan to action by looking for the perfect location that would receive lots of traffic.

The pair contacted Judy Carpenter, who owns the former JC Video building on Main Street and she agreed to allow the use of her building for the mural.

The location is the most crossed area into downtown and receives so the visibility is great, according to Blankenship.

The mural was actually made up of four 4 x 10.5 ft sections which was a first for Bear.

“It was a bit of a challenge,” she said.

The mural features a brilliant blue sky with fluffy white clouds, blue hills and lots of rich green trees. The grass is peppered with several breeds of flowers; daisies, lilies and lavender being a few. The lefthand corner boasts “Vanceburg” in bright white letters while the bottom right-hand panel contains a blue box with the words, “Welcome to our little river town.”

“I am grateful I was given this opportunity to do what I love,” Bear said. “I love using color and incorporating the hills, river and wildflowers was exciting.”

Bear went on to say, “I am happy with the mural, but as an artist, I see things I want to change every time I drive by.” Bear goes on, “I started working for the City of Vanceburg around November of last year. I really enjoy working with Mayor Blankenship. He is continually working to improve and enhance the area.”

Mayor Dane Blankenship said he is pleased with the mural and believes that it is a wonderful addition to Vanceburg. “For our little town, it’s great. This mural hits in a positive light. We’ve had a lot of positive comments about it.”

Bear and Blankenship said a special thanks is in order for The Glockner Family of Dealerships who donated to the cause and to the city workers who dedicated their time and resources to hang up the mural.

Bear speaks about future endeavors “We are already discussing our next project.”