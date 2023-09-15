FLEMINGSBURG — A high number of accidents have been reported in the last two weeks including one in Flemingsburg this week.

On Monday, Sept. 11, at 7:30 p.m., Kentucky State Police Trooper Patrick Carlisle advised KSP that he had been involved in a collision.

According to reports, Carlisle was involved in an injury collision on Kentucky 32 in Fleming County.

Through investigation, it was found that Carlisle was parked on the Southbound shoulder of Kentucky 32 for speed enforcement in his 2023 Dodge Charger police cruiser when he saw a vehicle traveling North above the speed limit, according to KPS.

According to KSP, the speeding vehicle was operated by Jeffrey Lyon who struck Carlisle’s vehicle when Carlisle attempted to enter the Southbound land from the shoulder.

Officials said Lyon attempted to avoid the collision but was unable to do so and both Carlisle and Lyons were transported to the St. Claire Regional Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

KSP was assisted by the Fleming County Sheriff’s Department, Fleming County EMS and Fleming County Fire and Rescue. The collision remains under investigation by KSP.

Mason County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Swolsky said Mason County has also seen an influx of collisions, reporting nine in the last two weeks.

One collision on Kentucky 11 in Lewisburg occurred on Saturday, Sept. 9, which closed the road for a number of hours for cleanup, Swolsky said.

“Around 11 a.m. on the ninth, we received a call of a three-vehicle non-injury collision. Dustin Keaton of Wallingford was operating a 2017 gray Ford Escape North on Kentucky 11. Keaton crossed the center line and struck a 2002 black Chevy Silverado operated by Joshua Hilliker of Flemingsburg. Hilliker’s vehicle then struck another Southbound vehicle, a 2005 red Chevy Silverado operated by Everett Harmon of Flemingsburg,” Swolsky said.

Swolsky said EMS responded to the scene but nobody involved in the collision needed transport and did not seek medical treatment.

No alcohol or other substances were involved in the collision, Swolsky said it was an operator error.

“We have worked nine collisions since the beginning of the month. It has been very busy, out of 14 days to have had nine collisions. Between that and then our criminal investigations it has been a crazy busy month,” Swolsky said.

Swolsky said in Mason County alone there were two collisions on Kentucky 11, three on Kentucky 10, two on US 68, one on Main Street in May’s Lick, one on Dixon Pike and one on US 62 near Sardis, none of them involved fatalities.

Good weather and a return to school may contribute to the rise in collisions Swolsky said.

“I think school is back and people are getting back into their routine and then there is the warm weather. We have seen a rise in collisions with nice weather,” he said.

Swolsky said (as an opinion) when it is clear out with no rain or snow he thinks people tend to drive faster and use a little less caution.

Caution while driving no matter the weather conditions or distractions (such as cell phones) are advised by Swolsky.

“We encourage people to drive safely, especially considering the amount of collisions we have been working. Slow down and remember what is important and it’s not getting somewhere a few minutes early,” he said.