A crowd of more than 50 people gathered on Market Street for the re-dedication of the newly restored Marketplace Fountain.

Maysville City Commissioner David Cartmell was present and said the restoration of the fountain is something he has been looking to see happen for 15 years as the fountain has had pieces missing since the 1940s.

Cartmell said he has saved pieces (including the head) from the original figures.

Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford attended the re-dedication and said the restoration was spearheaded by Norbert Gallenstein.

“There were two figures missing and he spearheaded raising the money to have somebody mold them out and do this to get it back to what it originally was. It was $20,000-$25,000 to fix,” Wallingford said.

Gallenstein said he just put the idea on Facebook and people responded. Wallingford said Gallenstein and his wife were the first to generously donate to the cost of restoration.

“I only saw pictures of it because it has been gone since the 1940s. I drove by it every day and thought boy it would be neat to someday get it done,” Gallenstein said.

Wallingford said once the money was raised, artist Sam McKinney was contracted to remake the figures on the fountain.

“He re-did the whole thing just off of pictures. He actually did the top statue and the figure with the horn of plenty,” Gallenstein said.

Beginning the re-dedication, Maysville Mainstreet Director Caroline Reece called the attending crowd together and thanked everybody for coming to the re-dedication.

Reece gave her personal thanks to Gallenstein for spearheading the project and to everybody there who cared so much about the town and donated to the restoration of the fountain.

“Because you all care so much about this town—other people love that, they come and visit and then come back and they want to live here and it is because of the passion of everybody here and I am thankful for that,” Reece said

Maysville Mayor Deborah Cotterill added her thoughts on the restoration and its meaning for Maysville.

“Norman I want to add that—I cannot express to you how much I appreciate the vision, the hard work that came and the research you did and the vision to bring it to life and the possibilities. I also want to thank everyone who contributed to it and stepped up to the plate. I think that is the key to Maysville, the people and how they care about the city. How they step in to support and help and that is what makes us great,” Cotterill said.

Wallingford then came forward and showed Gallenstein the plaque that would adorn the fountain going forward.

“This says ‘Market Street Fountain 2022, restoration, with greatest appreciation to community star Norbert Gallenstein for his research, fundraising and dedication to restoring this fountain and his passion for improving life in Maysville, we thank you’,” Wallingford said.

Wallingford called Gallenstein forward to see the plaque and Gallenstein shared his thoughts about the restoration and re-dedication of the fountain.

“Well you know, I told you not to put my name on it there (laughing). Well, I can’t say no more than what the mayor and Caroline said. It was just an idea and the people made it happen, not so much me,” Gallenstein said.

Gallenstein thanked everybody who donated and said he drives by and looks at the fountain every day grateful to see a whole piece with nothing falling off.