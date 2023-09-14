ABERDEEN, Ohio – The Aberdeen Fire Department is set to hold the second First Responders Event this weekend on September 16 from 12 pm through 8 pm.

The event this year will take place at the Aberdeen Community Park which is located along the river on 886 High Street.

Local first responders that will be attending the event this year according to the Aberdeen Fire Department Facebook page are the “Aberdeen Fire Department, Aberdeen EMS, Aberdeen Police Department, Ohio Highway Patrol, Brown County Comm Center Brown County Health Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Department, Air Evac and special guest Matt Carey.”

The Aberdeen Police Department will be at this years event from 5 pm until 8 pm while the remaining of those first responding units will be there from 12 pm through 8 pm.

Aberdeen Fire Department Firefighter Scott Thomas stated that at last years event there was “around 55 to 56 up to 60 and 70 people” that attended.

When asked how many people he hopes to attend at this years second event he said he hoped for “around 100 plus people” to come out and enjoy and learn more about first responders and safety.

There is going to be other activities taking place alongside the first responding units that will be there on Saturday.

According to the Aberdeen Fire Department’s event flyer “There will be activities, obstacle course, bouncy houses, food and drinks, demonstrations, access to emergency vehicles.”

Scott stated that the goals for this years event are a “Little bit of fire prevention” to have “More community driven events” and “Main goal is to get us back in the community.”

He stressed that with this event the first responding units are able to help educate people more and also give a chance for people to see the first responding units and their equipment like the fire trucks and police cars etc.

On the official event flyer it states “Come out, bring your family and join in all the fun! Lots of activities and educational information for all.”

Anyone who would have additional questions or wants additional information can contact Scott Thomas at the number 937-515-7340.