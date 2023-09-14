Dan Thomas introduced financial planners John Combs Buchanan and Chris Haney to his fellow Rotarians.

Haney began his oration with some statistics. In 1992 the average age of retirement was 62 for men and 59 for women. In the year 2023, the average retirement age is 65 for men and 62 for women.

According to a recent survey of Americans, 36 percent believe they will never be able to retire and 55 percent of people think they are behind in retirement savings.

The average retiree household of 65 and over makes about $4,500 a month.

Haney goes on to say the days of pensions are primarily over and that saving for retirement is largely ones own responsibility now.

Haney says the question he gets asked the most is how much money one needs to retire. He replied that it depends on how much money you spend, how old you are and when you plan on dying. That is without any other variables such as needing to go to a retirement home or purchasing a second home.

He continued by giving his opinion of the three biggest mistakes he sees folks make when it comes to retirement.

Haney says the biggest mistake he sees is not contributing to a 401k or a Roth. A 401k is tax deferred and the money you put it will be matched whereas a Roth goes in tax free and comes out tax free.

Contribute to a 401k, that is fundamental. They are tax deferred which is great and the best thing about a 401k is that the money will be matched

He says it’s all about the rule of 72 and how long it takes your money to double. If someone has $1,000 and it averages 7.2 percent per year, it will double in 110 years. Likewise if someone has $1,000 and it averages 10percent per year, it will double in 7.2 years.

Haney went on to explain that starting early is the most important thing you can do.

“If you start when you’re 20, by the time you’re 60 you could have a pretty good pile of money. It’s not about how much, it’s how long.”

The average Social Security check is $1,500 so that would mean a couple gets $3,000 per month. He reminded the Rotarians that as he had previously stated, the average cost of living for people of retirement age is $4,500 so planning for the future is crucial.

Haney continues his list by saying the second biggest mistake someone can make is borrowing from their 401k. When you borrow money from your 401k that money ceases to be invested.

The third biggest mistake Haney sees people make is emotional investing. Usually when stocks do well, bonds don’t and vice versa. When neither is doing well people get scared. When people get scared they take their money out and go to cash and cash can’t grow.

Haney then gave the floor to Buchanan. Buchanan spoke about the things you need to think about when you want to retire. He named several things it is important to consider when preparing for retirement.

First off Buchanan asks the Rotarians to identify their retirement goals. Individual goals depend on when you want to retire and how much you want to be able to spend. Buchanan went on to say that most people don’t know how much money they spend each month. He also says to be aware what are you bringing home and what you are saving.

Make sure to account for inflation. Inflation averages at about 3percent per year. By that math, prices double every 25 years. That is where investing is important because it helps to keep up with inflation.

Buchanan goes on to say people should be aware how much they owe to debts and how they plan to pay them off. It is also important to know if your debts will all be paid up by retirement or if they will still need to be paid on.

Buchanan then stressed the importance of an emergency fund. He explains that a good emergency fund generally covers three to six months of living expenses. He says emergency funds are a great way to keep you out of debt because you have money set aside for that purpose.

After asking the group if they knew what to expect from their social security, Buchanan suggested to the Rotarians that they go to SSA.gov to get an estimate of how much they could receive.

It is also important to mention that if you plan to retire before you are 65 you must have an idea what to do for insurance since medicare is for ages 65 and up.

Lastly, Buchanan directed his attention to those who do have pensions. He advises that if you do have one, figure out how much you have and whether or not it will affect your social security.