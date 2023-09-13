Virginia Watkins Kress was once one of the most famous actresses on Broadway, having starred in several productions and even having her likeness etched onto a Coca-Cola tin.

What may not be well known, however, is that Kress was born in Mason County.

According to local historian Ron Bailey, Kress was born on May 16, 1911, to Claude Watkins and Sophia Ethel Hutchison Watkins.

“Claude Watkins was the owner of the New Central Hotel here in Maysville,” Bailey said. Plus, he was the owner of several minor league baseball teams, that played here in Maysville.”

Kress was considered a child prodigy. She studied violin under Miss Stella Archdeacon. By the age of 11 in 1922, she was chosen to play the violin and dance in a Broadway Christmas show in New York. This show included the famous magician, Houdini, according to Bailey.

In the 1920s, Kress left Maysville to attend the University of Arizona. Eventually, she moved to New York City. She became the star of the Broadway production, “The Great Waltz” in 1935 and went on to star in several more productions.

In the same year, Kress was featured on the cover of “Life” magazine in a bathing suit.

“In 1937, her image was immortalized on a Coca-Cola tray,” Bailey said.

It was in the late 1930s that Kress married her husband Rush H. Kress. They ram the family’s 200 dime stores.

They lived in a 17-room penthouse on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

After her husband died in 1963, Kress became president of the New York Infirmary Beekman Hospital. She was also featured in an issue of Town and Country magazine.

She died of heart failure in her home at the age of 92.