FLEMINGSBURG — At Fleming County Fiscal Court on Tuesday morning, Fleming County Judge-Executive John Sims announced broadband via Spectrum is coming to Fleming County.

Sims said Spectrum received a grant through the broadband initiative for $15.3 million which will serve 1,504 Fleming County homes that currently have low-speed or no internet.

The money is part of a record-breaking $386 million investment pushed through by Governor Andy Beshear which will bring high-speed internet to more than 42,600 under-served homes and businesses in Kentucky spanning 46 counties, according to Beshear.

According to Beshear, the funding will allow providers to run fiber to each location, more than 25,000 locations in Kentucky are considered to have no service and 17,000 locations are considered unserved according to Beshear.

“High-speed internet is not a luxury anymore, it is a necessity for work, school, health care and more and every Kentuckian deserves access,” Beshear has stated.

The court also heard from the new Fleming County Public Library Director Wendy Johnston who gave an update on current library activities.

“We wanted to report the library is doing very well and everything is in good standing. Th board voted to lower the tax rate this year and it is below compensation. Also, they just finished the pavilion, it is an outside picnic area with water and bathrooms,” Johnston said.

Johnston explained the area has many uses and mentioned it has even been rented out for family reunions. Next Johnston began an overview of things the library does other than provide books which is a big service to the community.

“People ask all the time what the library does. The library does so many things that it is hard to put it into just a few sentences. I’ll tell you a little story that happened just a few weeks ago,” Johnston said.

New to the library, Johnston said she was working at the front desk and a young man who was working on a road crew across the street came in looking for help.

“He said he had a court date in 20 minutes that he could not miss but he could not leave work either or he would not have a job. So we put him on a Zoom call for his court date, he got on his court date and then went back to work. That is just one little story about some of the things we do at the library that you may not think librarians do,” she said.

Johnston went on to explain they have a computer set up in a room for anybody to use for Zoom meetings and went on to say she is pleased with her new position.

“I have worked in many libraries over the years and this library is run well it is very organized and our people are friendly,” she said.

The library is also hosting a contest among the staff to sign up as many new people as they can because this is library card sign-up month she explained.

“Whoever among the staff signs up the most people in September for library cards will get a $25 gift card,” she concluded.

Next Director of Fleming County Dispatch Charlotte Benton addressed the court.

“At the sheriff’s office we had 149 requests for service, the police department and EMS had 155, the fire department 29 and public 543, so it is just amazingly up,” Benton said.

She then went on to explain the staffing shortage stating a new hire quit after one day and another new hire is due to start.

“So it is not what everybody thinks it is going to be when they go down there. They think they are just going to answer the telephone but it is a lot more involved than that,” she said.

The new hire has passed testing and requested to work full time and another new hire is in the process of testing and would be used as a fill-in Benton explained.

Benton went on to explain an electrician is needed because of power surges occurring every time there is an electrical storm which she said they had recently. She explained even if the power was only out for a few seconds it necessitated restarting everything when ti shouldn’t have been a smooth transition.

Retirement benefits for dispatch employees were also discussed.

“Our retirement used to be through the joint Fleming County Dispatch Board, it was the board who set it up initially by half city members and half county members and either the county judge-executive or the mayor, is how it was set up and the agreement that employee benefits still fell under the fiscal court,” Benton said.

The members of the fiscal court voted that dispatch employees would be considered fiscal court employees with the same benefits, all approved.

Other items approved by the court:

-August meeting minutes.

-County road department agenda.

-County Treasurer report.

-County Clerk report.

-Dispatch Center report.

-Jailer report.

Meeting adjourned.