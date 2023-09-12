FLEMINGSBURG — To honor the 22nd anniversary of September 11, The Fleming County Chamber of Commerce and The Fleming County Museum Society hosted a parade to honor our local first responders.

As the deadliest terrorist attack in American History, approximately 2,977 people were killed. Flight 11 crashes into the North tower of the World Trade Center at 8:46 am while Flight 175 crashes into the South tower at 9:03 am. At 9:37 am Flight 77 crashed into the pentagon while Flight 93, who was presumed to be headed toward the white house, was bravely intercepted by airplane passengers and later crashed into an empty field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

First responders from all over were on high alert that fateful day and many agencies stepped forward to help at Ground Zero. Many brave men and women lost their lives in an attempt to save the lives of innocent people who were unfortunate enough to be in the World Trade Center or the Pentagon.

Many first responders died years later due to illness that were a direct result of the hazardous conditions.

Crystal Ruark, the executive director of the Fleming County Chamber of Commerce was quoted as saying, “We can not say thank you enough to those who give so much to serve and protect our community day in and day out. From answering that first call to the last person at the scene these individuals are invaluable and are more than deserving of our recognition.”

Although only first responders were permitted to take part in the parade itself, the community was urged to come out and show their support.

It was the perfect weather for a parade with sunny skies but not scorching temperatures. Children sat at the roadside to catch candy from parade participants.

The parade began its precession at Double S Entertainment and continued through town until it reached Simmons Middle School.

At the end of the route, a large flag was on display courtesy of Fleming Mason Energy. The first responders drove under the flag to receive a meal which was sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. The meal was catered by Classic Cravings. It was a true community effort.

Folks recognized included Air Evac/Air Medical, Ewing Volunteer Fire Department, Fish and Wildlife, Fleming County Coroner, Fleming County Dispatch, Fleming County Emergency Management, Fleming County EMS, Fleming County Sheriff’s Department, Flemingsburg Fire Department, Flemingsburg Police Department, Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department, Kentucky State Police, Mt. Carmel Volunteer Fire Department, Muses Mills Volunteer Fire Department, Tilton Volunteer Fire Department and Wrecker/Tow Services.