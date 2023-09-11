Maysville Hands of Hope Care Center is moving to a new location in October.

Founder of MHOH Niccole Harris said the organization has simply outgrown the current space but they are not going to be moving far, just a few doors down on Forest Avenue by River Outreach.

“We started this three years ago (originally MHOH was a social media group started by Harris where people could donate or claim items for free). I had a run down storage unit and gave away basic necessity items to people in need in our local communities who were mostly survivors of domestic violence, people struggling with addiction and homelessness and many fire victims. Then we moved into a upscale storage unit in 2021,” Harris said.

Over the last three years, through Harris’s and her mother’s hard work MHOH grew until one year ago they were able to open the care center. Harris’s mother Kelly Blizzard has also been involved in MHOH since its conception and has worked side by side with Harris to help provide service to the community.

Besides the new location being bigger than the current care center Harris said they are adding to the services they offer. Currently the care center provides multiple resources including free clothing, hygiene items, shoes, books, some baby items and more.

“In addition to more space and an area for private parking in the back and having a dumpster for trash, we will be opening a ‘Pay what you can Cafe’ at our new location. We will serve soup and sandwiches to start in our new building beginning in the fall to keep people warm and fed throughout fall and winter. If you can’t pay that’s okay, no money is necessary but if you can pay something or pay for the person in front of you it is much appreciated. I am looking forward to feeding our community through the cold months and beyond,” she said.

Harris and Blizzard will be running the cafe together, Harris said the cafe food will be donated and at times made by community youths in multiple organizations.

MHOH is run solely on donations and a small section of thrift store goods sold at the care center which Harris uses to pay the rent and utilities for the care center.

Moving to a larger space will significantly increase her monthly rent and utilities but being able to better serve the community is Harris’s goal.

“This was not an easy decision, it took a lot of prayer and I decided to take a leap of faith. Financially I have no idea how I am going to do it but God will provide just like He has so far. I want to say thank you to everyone who believes in what we do, most importantly those who pray for our ministry and those who give. We are just trying to leave people better than we found them,” she said.

Harris said the new care center and cafe will have the same operating hours as the current location, everyday except Wednesday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.