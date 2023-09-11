St. Patrick’s School hosted its annual Fall Festival and largest yearly fundraiser over the weekend.

The festival started Friday night with a Mexican fiesta theme and food being sold from multiple vendors including 606Tacoz.

There was a silent auction which the St. Patrick’s School Guidance Counselor Kathy Merryman said would go on all weekend.

A number of items and baskets were also being raffled with tickets costing $5 each, Merryman said all items for the raffle and the auction were donated by members of the community.

Merryman explained participants in the auction and raffle did not need to be present to to bid as there were QR codes set up to scan and people could bid or buy raffle tickets online.

Items being raffled included a Pappy Vanwinkle Bourbon raffles, a Red’s basket, a weekly McDonald’s combo meal for a years time valued at more than $800 and more.

Artwork made by students as well as baskets filled with donated items were included in the silent auction, Merryman said the artwork was most popular.

“We have just had a ton of support from parishioners and businesses, they have been great donators,” Merryman said.

A substantial cash prize of $10,000 and eight smaller cash prizes of $500 were also being raffled, cash prize raffle tickets were $20 each and limited at only 2,500 being sold according to Merryman.

“We asked every one of our parents to sell five tickets and we were out in the community, our community is super supportive and they buy tickets and some of our businesses have had them out in their shops,” Merryman said.

All proceeds from the festival go towards the school’s operating costs including paying the teachers and staff, paying the utilities and all activities for the year. Merryman said their goal is to make $80,000-$100,000 from this one event.

One unique vendor Maria Kassis who was born and raised in Bethlehem, Isreal, was selling hand crafted woodcarvings depicting Jesus, nativities and other religious figures.

“These are all hand-crafted by children and families from Betlehem and Jerusalem, Christian families, they send the pieces to us and we send the money we make from them to the families so they can feed their children. They craft these from the Olive trees where the Lord blessed it. They are the best gifts you can give and it helps feed a lot of families,” Kassis said.

The raffle, silent auction a tables for dining were set up in the school gym. In the school courtyard more vendors with games, food and other items for sale were set up.

Games set up at the event included a duck racing game called ‘Duck Downs’, another called the 180 wheel where a ticket could be purchased to spin the wheel which had 180 numbers and a player would get half of the pot and more.

Behind the school was a ‘Kiddie Land’ set up with four inflatables and multiple games such as ring toss and other kid appropriate games were set up which Merryman said would stay up all weekend for kids to enjoy.

Multiple community partners helped make the event happen including Meadowview Regional Medical Center, McDonald’s, Bank of Maysville, Carlson Software and 40 others according to Merryman.

“We are just really proud of our community and our partners and proud of our kids,” Merryman said.