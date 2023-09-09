ABERDEEN, Ohio – Holiday on the Ohio River the first Vintage Travel Trailer Camping Rally is set to take place at the end of this month for four days in the southern region of Ohio in Aberdeen at the Lively Lady Campground.

Rally host Kiki Alexander has been holding trailer camping rallies now since 2014 and stated that “The first rally I hosted was around 2014 at that time there were no rallies in Ohio.”

Kiki further stated, “That summer in June 2014, there was a group of Ohio people attending a Northern Indiana rally it was suggested that someone should hold rallies in Ohio.”

The first rally Kiki held in Ohio was in the city of Marengo and there ended up being a total of eight trailers that were at the rally and was a start to a future of camping trailer rallies in Ohio.

Once there became more interest in the rallies and the second one had more than double the amount of trailers Kiki decided to make a whole new name for the trailer club.

Kiki stated that “The second year we moved to Loudonville, Ohio and we had 22 after that the awareness and popularity of vintage trailers took off and we gathered over 50 attendees. At that time I changed our club name to Vintage Road Roamers.”

Saying how wonderful this year’s event will be because of the location Kiki stated that “This year, having the rally on the beautiful Ohio River seemed like a good idea and being across from Maysville and near historic Ripley sold me.”

For these trailer camping rallies, it is meant to celebrate and enjoy the older style of campers that are from the years of 1980 or earlier.

Kiki explained a little bit of history with the vintage trailers and said that “These little trailers represent our camping history this was how America could economically take families on vacation.”

It was further stated, “The restoration movement became popular in California in the 60s with a gal’s fly fishing group Sisters On The Fly and quickly moved East.”

This year’s rally event in Aberdeen will be held at the Lively Lady Campground and Kiki expressed that when choosing a location for the rally it was a great place because of all of the trees that are there on the campground which is not only pretty but also helps with the trailers giving that with them being vintage they won’t all have air conditioning.

When asked what the goal for this event is and what it brings to the people attending Kiki said “Our goal is to create an event where participants can share restoration ideas, and techniques and have fun with a lot of planned activities.”

Kiki further said that “Introducing and education the public on the value of preserving a period in family vacation on this level is important to us.”

There are a few sites that remain open for this event it is $140 to reserve a spot and that cost will have amenities like electricity, water and the fee for the rally itself.

For anyone that would like to reserve a spot for a vintage trailer, you can email rally host Kiki Alexander at [email protected] or call the number 419-560-0897.