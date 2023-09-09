Join Warrior Ridge Sept. 15 and 16 in Maysville!

Rock Before the Ruck on Sept. 15! We will be on lower Market Street in downtown Maysville for LIVE MUSIC, dancing, laughs, and fun!

We are excited to announce that DISCLAMER the band will be performing their fantastic music set for the evening!

This block party is from 7-10 p.m., the day before the much-anticipated 2nd Annual Simon-Kenton Ruck!

Even if you aren’t participating in the ruck, come join us anyway!

Meet our staff and some of the amazing community supporters our program has!

On Sept. 16, Carlson will be sponsoring a Ruck in Limestone Park, Maysville! All proceeds go to Warrior Ridge!

There are three routes to choose from. The Tecumseh 4 Miles, the Warrior 9.5 Miles and the The Gauntlet 13.5 Miles.

Active duty military, Veterans, and first responders receive a 50 percent off discount on registration.

For registration and ruck information, visit www.warriorridge.org/simon-kenton-ruck/