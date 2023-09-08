Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill, Mason County Animal Control Officer Shayla Wietelmann and Mason County Animal Shelter Director Marilyn Feil stand in front of the MCAS shelter sign. Wietelmann is the new ACO.

For the past few years, the animal control position fell to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. However, on Sept. 1, that changed and Shayla Wietelmann stepped into the position.

Wietelmann has been working with the Mason County Animal Shelter since January.

“I’ve been shadowing the police department and they’ve been very supportive of the transition. They welcome any questions I have about the position,” she said. “I jumped on the position to work at the animal shelter because it allowed me to work with animals. I love animals, so I knew this would be a good fit. I thought maybe I could make a difference here and with the community.”

Wietelmann said some of her goals for the position include upholding the county ordinances and the state laws. She also wants a safer community for the people and the animals in Mason County.

Mason County Animal Shelter Director Marilyn Feil said she was thankful to have Wietelmann at the shelter.

“I am especially thankful to have Shayla working alongside us as Animal Control Officer. We have worked together for eight months now. She has a deep compassion for dogs, is experienced, level-headed, and extremely caring and patient—I can’t imagine a better person for this role,” she said.

Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill said Wietelmann is the “front line defense” of the Mason County Animal Shelter.

“She will be our front-line defense on overpopulation here,” he said. “She has been equipped with the resources she needs. Outside of ‘hey, just take this dog to the shelter’…if it’s a vicious dog, absolutely. If it’s a case where they just want the dog off their hands, maybe a rescue would be a better option or having them take a breather and see if they fall back in love with the dog.”

McNeill said he has full confidence in the team at the MCAS.

“It’s a natural progression for the Shelter performing Animal Control given their progress over the last two years. ACO Wietelmann has been working with our Sheriff’s Office and Maysville Police shadowing and training. Combined with the progress under Director Feil’s leadership at MCAS, I have full confidence in our team. In addition to responding to viscous and large dogs, our ACO team is armed with additional options for residents such as rescues, that should help alleviate crowding at our shelter. Alternatively, this move also frees up our Mason County Sheriff’s Department and MPD for their responsibilities and calls,” he said.

There have been many changes at the Mason County Animal Shelter over the last couple of years.

“It has been such a team effort. We have many volunteers—two that work extraordinarily hard are Barb Bern and Jenn Setty-Botkin, rescue partners, and fosterers. We work closely with Rock4Rescue, a nonprofit that raises money for our spay/neuter program. We have also developed a partnership with MCDC, where female trustees are able to work at the shelter. Our community supports us through generous donations. I feel incredibly lucky to work with such amazing, compassionate, animal-loving people,” Feil said.

According to Feil, shelters everywhere are struggling to get the help they need in order to house dogs. However, the employees and volunteers at the MCAS strive to do the best they can for the animals in need.

“We work very hard to make the dogs’ shelter experience comfortable, but shelter life is absolutely not a substitute for home life and will always be somewhat stressful for them physically and emotionally. That is why we want the shelter to be a last resort. If possible we want to help people find alternatives, such as rescues, training solutions, low-cost vet clinics, foster programs, or if necessary re-homing options,” she said.

Feil also said she envisions the shelter becoming a center for information, resources and assistance for the community.

Currently, the MCAS is a dog-only shelter, but they will connect people to organizations that can assist with sheltering cats.