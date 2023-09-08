Bee Hiving Combly, a beekeeping business in Mason County, recently won Emerging Business of the Year at an SBDC Gateway and Buffalo Trace Small Business Award event.

Dakota Henderson, the founder of Bee Hiving Combly, said he and his wife, Samantha, found out they were nominated for the award in early July. When they heard they won, they were excited and grateful for the opportunity, Henderson said.

Samantha Henderson noted there were six other businesses at the event that Bee Hiving Combly was up against. There were 43 total businesses nominated for an award.

“It was cool, especially for that category. Hopefully, we can get a couple more next year, if everything works out,” Dakota Henderson said. “We are just overwhelmed with gratitude and compassion for our community. It’s awesome.”

He went on to thank several people involved locally with Bee Hiving Combly’s start, including Mike Jackson with SBDC, the guys at the Mason County Agri-Tech and Innovation Facility, and Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill.

Henderson said Jackson was a “godsend” and assisted heavily in teaching he and his wife how to get started on the business side of beekeeping. He added that he learned the beekeeping portion of the business from a program offered by Valor Honey, an organization that dedicates its profits to veterans and their transition after returning from war.

Henderson noted that he could not have started his business without the owner of Valor Honey, Gary Le Grange, and his daughter, Sharri Aulich. He went on to thank his family and friends for their continuous support.

Samantha Henderson said their table was probably one of the most full tables at the SBDC award ceremony. She and Dakota noted their gratitude and thankfulness for the support system they’ve built alongside their business.

According to Dakota Henderson, their next goals for Bee Hiving Combly include a mobile honey processing facility, establishing 200 to 300 hives, and potentially implementing a program through Maysville Community and Technical College that teaches the art of beekeeping.

He said he wants to bring Le Grange to Maysville to hopefully discuss the potential program further.

Henderson noted that he wants the program to be similar to what Valor Honey has been able to offer to veterans, but his program could be available to more than just veterans.

Currently, Bee Hiving Combly is working out of the Mason County Agri-Tech and Innovation Facility in Lewisburg. Henderson said they hope to have fall honey while they’re still working out of the building.

Bee Hiving Combly will eventually have their own industrial space. Henderson is currently utilizing the ag building as an “incubator,” Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill said.

“The only thing that’s holding us back is time. It’s just a process,” Henderson said. Samantha Henderson added that Bee Hiving Combly has grown at a fast pace since it was first established last year.

“A lot more people are wanting a lot more information about them (the bees), that’s for sure,” she said.

Dakota Henderson said there have also been several people calling to learn more about what plants and crops should be grown to bring more bees in. He noted that mono-crops are typically not as efficient for pollinators as other plants are.

You need long-lasting crops and plant diversity, Henderson said. Plants that are seasonal are not the most efficient.

According to Henderson, there have been other beekeepers that have come out of the “woodworks” since Bee Hiving Combly’s establishment. He said they have met four or five in the community and suggested they could “pull together” and help each other out.

Samantha Henderson added that it’s very possible to have two or three hives or beekeepers in the same community.

“For two individuals who are newly married or young, that’s a good little starter business that you can start slow slow,” Dakota Henderson said. “I mean, we’re jumping into it because we have Valor Honey backing us. That’s the only reason that we’re able to.”

He went on to explain that his goal, along with Valor Honey’s goal, is to make it possible for everybody to go through the process of learning how to beekeep.

Henderson thanked everybody involved with getting Bee Hiving Combly started and noted his hopes for the future of the business. He said he hopes to get to a comfortable size bee farm at around 200 to 300 hives.

For more information on Bee Hiving Combly, please visit the business on Facebook.