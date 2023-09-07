FLEMINGSBURG — On Thursday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. folk duo Matt and Annie Parsons will be providing live music at Fleming County Public Library.

Director of FCPL Wendy Johnston said the duo, who are her son and daughter-in-law, are popular locally and that Annie Parsons has a new album recently released on Spotify called Cyanide Queen.

“Matt’s dad is actually Will Parsons, a banjo picker and mandolin builder and a songwriter and singer. Matt has been playing in the family band for years,” Johnston said.

According to Johnston the folk duo are both songwriters and published authors having been featured in print and online journals such as Rattle, Still and Jellybucket. Matt Parsons also has a book of poetry which will be released soon she said.

Matt and Annie Parsons are from Olive Hill, where they live on a family homestead raising their two small children and Border Collies while also making cheese, Johnston said.

Originally another group was scheduled to appear at the library but had to cancel according to Johnston.

“We have a second Thursday of the month evening event every month and when the other group canceled I pulled in the mother’s favor,” Johnston said.

Johnston said the duo will be performing songs they wrote as well as covering more popular songs.

“They will be playing guitar and bass, acoustic instruments. It is completely free to attend and I hope everybody comes out and enjoys hearing some really good music,” she said.

The event will start at 6 p.m. and will go no later than 8 p.m. when the library closes according to Johnston.

Johnston also encourages people to sign up for a library card (which is free) while there as it is currently a library card sign-up month.

“There is actually a competition among the staff, whoever signs up the most people will win a prize,” she said.