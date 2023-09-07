AUGUSTA — Bracken County Tourism Director Janet Hunt recently returned from the Kentucky State Fair after representing Augusta and Bracken County.

According to Hunt, this was her first time attending the state far as a representative of Augusta and Bracken County since she became the tourism director for the county.

During the state fair, Hunt was needed back in Augusta for a visit from the American Countess steamboat. She said Sheila Collins, a Bracken County Chamber of Commerce member, assisted her in working her booth at the state fair while Hunt was gone.

Hunt went on to discuss the popularity of Augusta in regard to how many people at the fair knew about the town or had visited before. She said she offered a survey at her booth that asked if visitors had ever gone to Augusta or Bracken County.

She noted she has not finished the results of the survey at this time and did not provide a number of people who recognized Augusta or Bracken County. On the Augusta, Kentucky Facebook, Hunt shared pictures with several visitors who she encountered at the event.

Some posts noted people’s knowledge of or “love” for Augusta and Bracken County.

While Hunt was representing Augusta and Bracken County at the state fair, she displayed and discussed several things that showcased Augusta and Bracken County. She explained what was offered at her booth so that visitors could see.

According to Hunt, she was given a 10×10 booth space to display a “booth kit.” She said the booth kit included pictures of local attractions, several brochures from local businesses, and displays for Augusta Distillery and Baker-Bird Winery.

Hunt added that visitors at her booth were able to register for a drawing that included one free night with a three-night booking that was sponsored by South Bank Station. She noted that she also handed out about 1,200 brochures during the fair.

Hunt went on to discuss her hopes for Augusta and Bracken County being represented at the state fair in the future.

“By having a booth at the Kentucky State Fair, it brought a lot of awareness and curiosity from the Louisville area. Several guests have made visits to Augusta/Bracken County, while others were unaware of our beautiful hospitality history area,” Hunt said. “I would like to see Augusta/Bracken County Tourism attend in the future at the Kentucky State Fair.”

She added that, when promoting Augusta and Bracken County, she would start with local attractions, then places to eat and shop, then places to stay, the history of the area, and events that are held each year.

Hunt said there are several ways to learn the history of Augusta if visitors are ever interested.

“All of our local attractions and restaurants tell some kind of history,” Hunt said. “Baker-Bird Winery, Augusta Distillery, Rosemary Clooney Museum, Old 1811 Jail, Beehive Augusta Tavern, Augusta Pub, Augusta General Store Restaurant and even a self-guided walk around town.”

Visitors can call or email Hunt’s office if they are interested in learning more, she said. The Augusta and Bracken County Tourism office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

She noted they can also watch for updates on the city’s Facebook page.

For more information on Augusta or events that will be held in the future, please go to https://www.augustaky.com/ or the Augusta, Kentucky Facebook.

To contact the tourism department, please email [email protected] or call 606-756-2183.