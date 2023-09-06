FLEMINGSBURG — On Aug. 30, the Fleming County Sheriff’s Department along with Kentucky State Police located nearly $100,000 worth of stolen property resulting in four arrests.

Patrick Evans, Joshua Mason, Kayla Blevins and Christina Porter were all arrested and charged with allegedly receiving stolen property according to officials.

KSP was on a theft investigation into stolen property according to Sheriff Tim Smith.

Smith and two deputies from FCSD assisted KSP with conducting a search warrant at the residence of Dan Haines on Hall Road in Flemingsburg.

A statement from the Smith said officials located almost $100,000 worth of stolen property along with a stolen firearm, drugs, drug paraphernalia, ATVs, tools and other items from a farm in Falmouth, Kentucky.

According to official documentation, the owner of the ATV said there was a GPS tracking device on it which indicated it was near a residence in Flemingsburg but the atv was not recovered on that day.

On Aug. 31, the owner of the ATV called KSP post 8 again and said they had an exact location for the stolen ATV at a residence on Hall Road.

KSP arrived at the residence and observed the ATV through the privacy fence. According to documentation the KSP investigator then made contact with Evans and advised him that he was under no obligation to make a statement without an attorney present and was not currently under arrest.

Evans allegedly responded by telling the investigator that somebody had dropped off the ATV along with two others the day before but he did not know their name.

According to the KSP investigator, Evans showed him the other two ATV’s which turned out to be two of six other ATV’s reported stolen with matching VIN numbers. After speaking with Evans he was detained and a search warrant was obtained for all of the property and vehicles at the residence according to documentation.

Upon execution of the warrant Porter, Mason and Blevins were found inside the residence; through the course of the search multiple items including different varieties of drugs were found.

Many items were allegedly found in Porter and Blevins room which was padlocked from the outside according to KSP officials.

After several more allegedly stolen items were located all four individuals were placed under arrest.

According to Smith, during the investigation, he was also able to identify copper wiring which was recently stolen from the poles of numerous spots across the Eastern part of Fleming County.

For two weeks prior to the arrests, officials stated Windstream had reported the theft of wire on multiple occasions from their poles on Stockton Road and Watson Road.

According to officials the cutting of several hundred feet of wiring had been disrupting cable and phone service for many residents in the area.

Smith said the copper wiring was allegedly the stolen wiring and he located it at Heines residence on Hall Road.

Evans, Mason, Blevins and Porter are currently being held at Mason County Detention Center and their court date has been set for Sept. 7.