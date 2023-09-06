Mike Denham introduced Ron Bailey to the Maysville Rotary Club to give a brief history of Maysville on Tuesday, Sept. 6,

The creator of the well-known Facebook page, You May Be From Maysville, Kentucky if you remember…, Bailey decided to show a slide show of photos of well-known people who have a connection to our fine city. Several of the names and places he mentioned were pretty common knowledge to most Maysvillians but there were quite a few shockers as well.

Here are a few highlights from his presentation. Let’s begin with sports

Casey Stengel spent a summer playing professional baseball as one of the Maysville Rivermen. Stengel spent 55 years working in professional baseball.

Allen Smith attended Maysville High School before he went on to be named 1st team All-American while pitching on an LSU scholarship. Many believe him to be the best athlete to come out of Maysville High School.

Nelson Stacy was born in Maysville in 1921. Stacy was a racecar driver who drove in the MARC Series after getting 12th place in a 30-car NASCAR race. He won the MARC Series championship in 1958, 1959 and 1960. He returned to NASCAR in 1961 and won the Southern 500 and the Rebel 300 at Darlington Raceway. He also won the Old Dominion 500 at Martinsville Speedway and the World 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Barry McCormick was born on Christmas day in Maysville. McCormick played professional baseball before becoming a Major League umpire.

Ben Marsh was the first Maysville High School basketball player to play for the University of Kentucky.

Speaking of the Marshes, Ben’s brother John was a copy editor for the Associated Press when he married Margaret Mitchell who later famously penned Gone with the Wind. In 1926 Mitchell injured her ankle which caused her to have to leave her job at the Atlanta Journal. Marsh had grown tired of bringing books home to his hobbling wife in droves and so he suggested she try writing her own and as they say, the rest is history.

Before actress Tatum O’Neal co-starred in the 1973 feature film Paper Moon, she attended Jones Elementary School.

Chuck Connors was a trombonist born in Maysville. He studied at the Navy School of Music in Washington D.C. before his lucrative music career. He played with the likes of Dizzy Gillespie and Duke Ellington.

American gangster, John Dillinger was seen on Market Street in Maysville in April of 1934, just months before he was shot and killed.

Bailey was asked by a Rotarian what he believes is the most interesting Maysville connection. He replied that the daughter of the Shae family who owned the hardware store in Maysville married John Burns who later became the grandparents of actor/comedian Bob Newhart.

Bailey obviously has a passion for our city and is happy to now have a website crafted by Rotarian Bill Marshall where all of his You May Be From Maysville Kentucky photos can now be called home. To access the website, go to www.umfmk.com

As his presentation came to a close Bailey expressed his love for Maysville by saying, “I tell you what, Maysville is such a great town, there’s so much history. You learn something every day. When I first started this page I didn’t realize what would happen. Now there’s 25 thousand members and people sent me pictures from all over the world.”