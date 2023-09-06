WINCHESTER — Temperatures are going to be dropping and pumpkin spice everything will soon be infiltrating our stores and restaurants.

Few things scream ‘fall’ more than corn mazes and hayrides. Both of these things and more are featured at Forgotten Way Farm and Corn Maze.

Husband and wife duo Garine and Rebecca Shoemaker have a little slice of heaven at the Forgotten Way Farm and Corn Maze. There is truly something for everyone at this autumnal wonderland.

Opening day for the farm is Sept. 9 and reaches Oct. 28. Hours of operation are 2-9 p.m. on Saturdays and from 2 p.m. until dark on Sundays.

Large groups and private parties of 25 people or less may be reserved for $50 per hour with a two-hour minimum on Fridays. Field trips are also available for reservation on Monday-Thursday. All groups of 20 or more people will get one dollar off admission per person.

The price of admission is $7 with children 2 and under being free. A putt-putt golf course is available for guests at $3 for adults and $2 for children. It is pertinent to mention that this venue only accepts cash or checks so make sure to stop by the ATM or the bank before you make your way there.

Forgotten Way is handicap friendly and even has a lift for the wagons so no one has to miss out on those festive hayrides.

On September the 16th there will be a tractor show and for the younger crowd, there will be a pedal tractor pull beginning at 2 o’clock. This event is free to the public. Anyone who wishes to compete may bring their tractor the night before the event or the day of. Farmgoers will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite contender. The winner will receive a small prize.

The Grassy Run Historical event will be on September 23. This unique event is perfect for all ages. Tents will be set up with demonstrations of how life used to be lived. In the past, the event has hosted a dulcimer player, tin-punch crafts, ax throwing, rope making and horse and wagon rides. To find out more about this event, go to www.grassy-run.org.

October 7th hosts the pumpkin carving contest. Anyone who wishes to enter can purchase a pumpkin of their choosing and head to areas designated for decorating. Categories will be divided up by age. Winners will receive a small prize.

October 27 and 28 be prepared to be scared on haunted night. Costumes are encouraged but not obligatory. Past years have boasted haunted wagon rides and a haunted corn maze. Haunted night is $10 per person.

If you find yourself at Forgotten Way, make sure you swing by the Forgotten Way Farm Cafe for some delicious food. The menu will vary by weekend but rest assured you will not leave hungry.

There will be several items available for purchase. These items include but are not limited to pumpkins, straw, fodder shocks, mums, Newman family maple syrup, honey, goat milk fudge and homemade wood decor. Sunflowers are set to bloom around September 20th.

If you would like to make a reservation or ask a question, you can send an email to [email protected] or call 937-386-4048 or 937-386-4049.

Forgotten Way Farm is located at 4675 Eckmansville Rd, Winchester, OH 45697.

Forgotten Way will be closed on October 14 and 21.