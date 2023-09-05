VANCEBURG — On Aug. 22 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Sgt. Ginn of the Tollesboro Police Department was alerted by Danya Bentley about an episode of domestic violence that occured between her and her husband.

She alleged that she was traveling in her car down Townbranch Road in Vanceburg when her husband, Justin Cottingham flagged her down near the roadway by his brother’s residence. As he approached the vehicle, Bentley claimed Cottingham was speaking incoherently. She insists that he grabbed her by her hair and pushed her further into her car seat.

Cottingham then placed both hands around her neck and attempted to strangle her. She had nearly lost consciousness when he finally took his hands off of her.

Bentley alleged that Cottingham began to insist that he was going to kill her and then kill himself. Shortly after the encounter Cottingham left the scene.

Bentley had red marks on both sides of her neck and bruising on the left side. Police asked Bentley if she needed emergency medical care but she declined.

Cottingham was apprehended four days later on Vanhoose Lane in Garrison and was arrested on probable cause.

Cottingham is currently being charged with strangulation in the first-degree, fourth-degree assault (domestic) third or less within five years and third-degree terroristic threatening.