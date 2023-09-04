A 145 year old Siberian Elm tree at Kentucky Gateway Museum Center was recently “taken care of” by renowned Arborists.

According to KYGMC Executive Director C.J. Hunter, the Siberian Elm tree is considered a “witness tree.” He noted the term is meant to describe a tree that has “witnessed” a lot of history through its growth. He said the terms is used by a lot of arborists.

“When you think of all the things that that tree might have witnessed on Sutton Street in the last 125 to 150 years, that’s why we use the term witness tree,” Hunter said.

Siberian Elm trees are not native to Kentucky, according to the Invasive Plant Atlas website.

Hunter went on to discuss the arborists, Bartlett Tree Experts, that recently came to KYGMC to care for the 145 year old Siberian Elm tree in front of the museum. He noted the museum received a grant from Bartlett Tree Experts for care of the tree.

According to Hunter, he had spoken with some people from Bartlett regarding the Siberian Elm’s place on the registry and they evaluated the tree afterwards.

He noted the tree on Sutton Street is the largest registered Siberian Elm tree in the state, and is possibly the oldest in the downtown historic district in Maysville. Hunter said there could be older trees but he is not certain.

While the Bartlett Tree Experts were at KYGMC, they cared for some parts of the tree that needed to be addressed. Hunter said there were some limbs that were touching the main building of KYGMC.

He said this is the first time the company has been to Maysville. The grant the museum received from Bartlett Tree Experts covered all of the costs for the trees care.

Hunter said the Bartlett people are “world renowned” and are the official keepers of the British crown. He said the company care for the various trees for the royal family at their various estates.

The company has over 100 established locations.

“Just getting Bartlett here was a big deal,” Hunter said.

He noted the museum wanted to ensure they had arborists to care for the tree. He said the presence of the Bartlett company was greatyl appreciated by people at the museum.

Hunter said the company completed the work necessary for the tree outside of museum hours. He said it was “nice” of the workers to consider the guests of the museum and to avoid disturbing anybody during their visit.

“It was a big operation. We had a lot of people that came by to view it,” Hunter said. “What we appreciated was that this company came and did this as part of the grant to preserve this historic tree. That’s very significant.”

To learn more about Bartlett Tree Experts, please go to https://www.bartlett.com/.