Lori Ulrich is explaining the steps being taken in efforts to restore the Dover Bridge in Mason County.

Melissa Jurgensen, an author of several books about covered bridges, and Lori Ulrich, Chair of the Covered Wooden Bridge Authority, presented various information at a seminar at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center on Saturday.

According to Jurgensen, she first gained her interest in covered bridges when her family moved to Harrison County. She said their neighbor that was across the street told her about a covered bridge that was a few miles down the road from her house.

Jurgensen said she went to see the bridge and was fascinated by the architecture.

“I just thought it was the coolest thing ever. I’d never seen a covered bridge before,” she said. She went on to explain the path she took into researching the bridge.

After seeing the covered bridge near her house, Jurgensen found a paper back book written by Robert Powell about covered bridges in Kentucky. She said she was “fascinated” that the bridge near her house was built in 1877 and was still allowing traffic over a century later.

“It was like, oh wow. There’s more in the state. I’ve gotta go see them,” Jurgensen said.

Since she first learned about covered bridges, her interest has “snowballed” into a passion, Jurgensen said. She noted that she loves the historic architecture and research involved with each covered bridge.

Jurgensen went on to discuss some qualifications required for a covered bridge to be considered as such. She said nobody can build a concrete bridge and put a roof on it and call it a covered bridge. It would not be an accurate depiction.

She said a concrete bridge with a roof could be considered a “romantic shelter.”

According to Jurgensen, a covered bridge must have a timber frame construction and be self-supported by a truss system. She referenced a bridge that was recently built in Bourbon County that is confused with being a covered bridge.

Since the bridge has metal supports at the bottom, it cannot be considered an authentic covered bridge, Jurgensen said.

She explained further details of how a covered bridge typically operates. According to Jurgensen, a covered bridge operates using compression. As something crosses the bridge, the various pieces of the structure compress to each other in order to hold it in place.

She noted that every covered bridge must have a truss system in order to function correctly.

According to Jurgensen, the truss style does not matter in terms of functionality. She said there are several truss designs that have been used over the years and are entirely up to the builder’s preference or experience.

Ulrich went on to discuss the condition of Dover Bridge and the general history of covered bridges in the Buffalo Trace region. She noted there are seven covered bridges in the region at this time.

“It’s incredible the history we have here,” Ulrich said. She added that the Buffalo Trace region has a reputation for being the covered bridge region of Kentucky.

Ulrich said there have been several instances where people have visited the region to see the covered bridges specifically. She went on to discuss the future of covered bridges in Kentucky and advocated for the restoration and care for each of them.

“As a region, we want to do what is best for our bridges in preserving them, promoting them, and making sure that they continue on,” Ulrich said. She added that many people don’t realize the significance behind covered bridges.

“It’s not just the history of it, it’s the logistics of it. It’s all of the things that went into that bridge,” Ulrich said. Some universities often bring engineering students to covered bridges in order to view the architecture of them, she added.

In Mason County, the Dover Bridge has slowly been deteriorating since its construction, Ulrich said. It has had “better times,” according to Ulrich. She went on to discuss the plan for restoring the historic bridge.

According to Ulrich and Jurgensen, in order to restore a covered bridge, you have to have extensive knowledge of the architecture and structure of covered bridges. They said it cannot be restored by anybody in the public.

“It’s a very detailed trade and it’s not something that you can just go out and get a “Bridge Building for Dummies” kind of book and you’re able to do that. You gotta know what you’re doing,” Ulrich said. Jurgensen agreed.

Currently, Ulrich believes the restoration of the Dover Bridge will have secured funding from that state level. She noted the covered bridge association has been advocating for the restoration in several ways, including written letters to the governor.

Ulrich said there are ways for community members to help in restoring the Dover Bridge. She said there is an active petition on change.org called Save the Dover Bridge. There is also a Facebook page under the same name, she said.

She said the voices of everyone in the community is what “gets things done.”

“These bridges are just something very very special that we need to work on preserving what we have left because we did have over 700 at one time and, if you just really think about that, we’ve got 11 now. That’s not good,” Jurgensen added.