On Saturday, Sept. 9, Apostolic Faith Tabernacle is hosting its first annual ‘Cruisin for the Youth’ fundraiser.

The event will take place in the church parking lot at 1684 US 68, in Maysville.

Member of the church, George Wilson, said all funds raised will go to the help and support of the church’s youth group.

Registration for the event is $10 and starts at 9 a.m. on the day of the event; Wilson said the first 100 people to register will receive a dash plaque with the event logo.

According to Wilson the Cruisin which will feature a car and motorcycle show will start after registration ends at 11 a.m.

“There will be food trucks and other vendors there, one of the vendors is will have knives and then Pandemonium will be there I believe,” Wilson said.

The church will also be serving food such as hamburgers and hot dogs and baked goods will be for sale as well, according to Wilson.

“Everything is to benefit the youth of the church and the community so that is exactly where it will go,” he said.

All proceeds from the event, including registration and vendor fees as well as money made from the bake sale will be put into a fund to use for any needs of the youth Wilson said.

Wilson said there will be trophies awarded at the end of the event at 2 p.m. to the first, second and third place winners.

“We will also have a fan choice award, a pastor choice award and we have a William Osman memorial trophy that will be awarded,” he said.

William Osman was the founding pastor of church who passed away in 2019, his eldist son Jeff Osman who is battling cancer will choose the winner and present the trophy, according to Wilson.

“The other winners (first, second and third place) will be decided by the judges of the event but Jeff gets to just more or less pick his favorite for that award,” Wilson explained.

There will also be door prizes donated by a few local businesses being given away at the event Wilson said.

“We have gift cards for meals and donuts and car parts, one place gave us car cleaning supplies and we have one for a free oil change at a car lot in Flemingsburg. We are going to give out several prizes during the day,” he said.

Wilson said it will be a fun day and urges vendors to sign up and everybody to come out and enjoy the day, he said.