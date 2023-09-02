Months after being damaged by busted waterlines, Comprehend staff celebrated an unveiling of the renovations.

Comprehend Chief Executive Officer Melissa Greenwell said she had received a call on Christmas Day 2022 from the water company letting her know that something was wrong inside the building.

Around 3:15 p.m., she went to the building and found the offices and hallways of the older section of the building had been flooded with water from the sprinkler system.

The main line had frozen and then burst. It leaked into the lower floor.

The renovations included tearing out the drywall on the first floor, painting, replacing lighting, new flooring and ceiling repairs.

On Thursday, Greenwell announced they were ready to celebrate the completion of the renovations.

“I started here in November and six weeks later, on Christmas Day, I was initiated. We were called in and when I walked in, I knew it was devastating. It took us six months to get to this point and I think the outcome is beautiful. We needed a renovation. We didn’t quite want it by way of flood, but we took what we were handed and made this out of it.”

She said what she is most proud of is the staff and how they were flexible with providing services during the renovations.

“They packed up, moved offices, provided services from home. They did whatever they had to do to make sure the client’s needs were being met. In those six months that we were closed, there was not one client service closed. That should tell you the same that it tells me; this staff is dedicated to the region that we serve.”

Greenwell said she is proud to say that Comprehend has been in Maysville for more than 50 years.

“We’re proud to be here and we’re proud to have been here for 55 years now and serving this community,” Greenwell said during the open house on Thursday. “We began providing services in 1968. We have dozens of programs here. I’m very thankful to be able to serve this region. It takes a lot of bravery for people to walk through our doors. When I think about the staff that we have here and how committed and passionate they are, it means a lot to me.”

After the ribbon cutting, guests were invited to tour the whole building.

Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill, who was present for the ribbon cutting said he was pleased to see the renovations at Comprehend.

“Comprehend Inc. has been an incredible asset for Maysville, Mason County and our region for decades, serving the healthcare and mental health needs of citizens in need. Today’s celebration is two-fold for me in that I’m incredibly pleased to see the investment in the Maysville and Mason County facilities. I’m also so pleased for Director Greenwell and her team who’ve weathered these events. From seeing the damage from the flooding on Christmas Day to the impressiveness of today, they’ve truly done a fantastic job turning lemons into lemonade. The City and Mason County greatly appreciates our partners with Comprehend and their investment,” he said.