Jeff Martin, the manager of Meldahl Hydroelectric Plant, spoke to Maysville Rotarians about the operations and statistics of the plant located in Foster.

According to Martin, the Meldahl Hydroelectric Plant is the largest hydroelectric-based power plant on the Ohio River. He noted there are several more river-based plants, including one in Greenup County.

He said the Meldahl plant was funded through a division of shares on the plant in Greenup County. When the Meldahl plant was being constructed, the company partnered with American Municipal Power, a power supplier.

To cover the $700 million construction of the Meldahl Hydroelectric Plant, the partnership with AMP resulted in the division of shares between the City of Hamilton, Ohio and AMP. AMP became the holder of the majority of shares.

Martin noted AMP was building four other plants at the same time as Meldahl. He went on to discuss the time frame in which the plant was constructed and fully operational.

Excavation and cofferdam construction began in 2010, powerhouse construction began in 2011, and the plant reached full commercial operation in 2016, he said.

Since full operation began at the Meldahl plant, annual statistics have been recorded by the plant’s representatives. The plant is now listed as a 105-megawatt plant that generates 550 million kilowatt hours and 550,000 megawatt hours annually.

“Some years are less, some years are more,” Martin said. He noted that the plant’s “biggest” year was in 2019. The plant produced 625,000 megawatt hours that year.

A hydroelectric plant runs on the waterways on the body of water it is located on, Martin said. The Meldahl plant runs specifically on the waterways that meet the Meldahl dam.

“We are leveraging the waterway, the Ohio River, to make electric power,” he said.

Martin summed up the process of the hydroelectric-powered plant by saying that the plant takes surplus water that is not needed for commercial purposes on the Ohio River. He noted the plant is able to generate power for 47 communities.

The plant diverts its water from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Dam through three bulb turbines, he added.

“I like power. It is the most prevalent form of renewable energy used to generate electricity today,” Martin said. He noted that energy sources have been around for several centuries.

To learn about the Meldahl Hydroelectric Plant, please go to https://www.amppartners.org/generation/hydro/meldahl-hydro-project.