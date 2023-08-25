Drugs charged topped the Mason County indictments recently with several being charged with trafficking of illegal substances.

Mickey Gene Powell was charged with one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense. According to the indictment, he allegedly trafficked more than two grams of methamphetamine to a cooperating witness.

Summer Dawn Lennex was charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense. She allegedly sold more than two grams of methamphetamine to a cooperating witness on March 3, 2022, and June 7, 2022.

Cynthia Denise Rowland was charged with one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance for allegedly selling more than two grams of methamphetamine to a cooperating witness on two occasions. She was also charged with second-degree being a persistent felony offender.

Unrelated to the trafficking charges, two men were indicted on charges relating to endangering a minor child.

Brandon Patrick Clark and Michael Christopher McAdams were indicted on one count of first-degree wanton endangerment, one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and one count of being a persistent felony offender.

According to the indictment, Clark allegedly manifested “extreme indifference to the value of human life; he wantonly engaged in conduct by exposing a minor child to methamphetamine which created a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury.”

Other indictments included:

— Thomas Underwood, one count of first-degree abuse of a child 12 or under.

— Ethan Woodrow Ketterer, one count of public intoxication and one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

— Ashley Faye Harmon, one count of tampering with physical evidence and one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

— Loura Robinson, one count second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

— James Dalton, one count of first-degree being a persistent felony offender.

— Stephanie Renee Lang, one count of failing to report accurate information to DCBS, resulting in an overpayment of $44,605.33.

— Bradley Eldon Thomas, one count of first-degree bail jumping.

— David Nicholson, one count first-degree bail jumping.