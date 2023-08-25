More than 100 people turned out for the annual Mason County back to school fair on Wednesday.

The event was held at the Mason County Intermediate School from 4-6 p.m. to hand out school supplies for students in grades PreK-12 and information from area partners.

The school supplies included paper, folders, pencils and other supplies appropriate to each grade.

There were more than 30 organizations with booths set up passing out information on resources provided by their organizations along with supplies such as backpacks, cups, pens, lunch bags and more.

Organizations present at the event and passing out supplies and resources included Cross Point Community Church who were handing out backpacks, Hospice of Hope, Meadowview Regional Medical Center, Mason County Public Library (who also had a raffle for a huge gift basket), Enviroflight, First Steps from Comprehend and many more.

Family and Youth Service Center organized the event, Coordinator Ashley Kirk said this is the first time the back-to-school fair has taken place since the pandemic and the event has grown.

“We have hosted this event for several years, nine years that I have been here but it has been going on for at least 20 years I think. We are so excited to be bringing it back. It is open to pre-school through 12th grade—anybody with a kid in the MCS school district, and we are passing out completely free school supplies to all of the students,” Kirk said.

This year they added a petting zoo, there was also a bounce house and the event served well over 100 people with supplies and resources.

“We also have a dental team here and they come throughout the year. We have the transportation department here to answer questions about buses. So any information our parents might need throughout the year is pretty much set up here now,” Kirk said.

Families were lined up from the parking lot into the school and through the lobby and then around the gym for the event; going from booth to booth as they collected more information and supplies.

“This is the first year we have held the fair at the intermediate school. We normally hold it at the Steam Academy but we are having problems with the AC there right now. So we decided to host it here and thank goodness because you can see how hot it is today,” she said.

During the event, families not only had the chance to experience a small petting zoo with horses, cows, goats and other farm animals as well as an inflatable obstacle course, there was one other surprising entertainment.

There were two stilt walkers who Kirk said were from the Cincinnati Circus who were walking around on stilts and making balloon animals for the kids.

“We also have coupons we are passing out to families for a free scoop of ice cream at Cafe Cream as well,” she said.

Kirk said she wanted to thank the community partners who came out and helped make the event happen.

“This event is fully sponsored through the FRYSC and our funding also helped with it and we are just excited to bring it back,” she said.