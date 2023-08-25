May’s Lick Community Development and Rosenwald’s May’s Lick Negro School representatives recently approached the Mason County Fiscal Court to request the county take over some bills that are the responsibility of the organizations.

According to First Vice President of May’s Lick Community Development Peggy Parker, May’s Lick is 235 years old this year. She said the civilization was first settled in 1788 and since then, the community has volunteered time and effort to celebrate May’s Lick.

In 1989, Parker’s grandmother donated land for James Roff Memorial Park in remembrance of her brother, James Roff. Roff was the president of the Bank of May’s Lick and a farmer, Parker said.

She noted that Roff’s father, Sanford Roff, nicknamed May’s Lick the “asparagus bed of Mason County.”

According to Parker, the park used to be funded through the May’s Lick Asparagus Festival every year. In 2013, the community held its last festival because of a situation that “splintered” the community.

After several years, the park became the main focal point for usage in May’s Lick, Parker said. Several families would use the space for events and gatherings.

Since the indoor community center was added to the park, not many people have requested to use the outside, she said. There are still families that bring their children to play in the daytime, but the park isn’t booked as often for use.

She noted that, although the park does not get as much use as it did in the past, May’s Lick Community Development continues to maintain the park and the other developments in May’s Lick, including the Volunteer Fire Department, Negro School, and solar.

After over 20 years of volunteer work, several people involved with May’s Lick Community Development are ready to “step back,” Parker said. She noted that the organization is proud to have been independent and able to pay the area’s bills for a long time.

Parker requested the county assist the development organization in taking its name off of the bills. She noted that, with the bills, the organization is leaving a “treasured” and valued community “asset.”

The county would take over the water, electric, and garbage collection bills.

As of Sept. 11, May’s Lick Community Development will officially be turning its 501(c)(3) status over to Rosenwald’s May’s Lick Negro School, she said. That is the date of the organization’s final meeting.

Dr. Cheryl French, president of Rosenwald’s May’s Lick Negro School, said the school representatives have worked with the development organization since 2007. She noted they have done a “fantastic” job.

“If it weren’t for them, we would not have this historical building,” French said. She went on to discuss the plans for the school once it is officially turned over by May’s Lick Community Development.

French said the representatives of the school intend to keep the same progress the development organization has kept in the past. She noted there will be people maintaining the school’s condition and are hoping to receive grants to assist with projects.

There have been yard sales and other events in the past to support the maintenance of the school, French added. She noted the school’s representatives do not intend for it to be a financial burden on the county.

She confirmed the organization was requesting the county take over the bills that the development organization has its name on or to set up an account with the development’s own funds.

Before commissioners voted on whether or not the county would take over the bills, County Attorney John Estill said he thought May’s Lick Community Development has set a “blueprint” for other communities that they might provide assets to their communities as well.

Judge-Executive Owen McNeill noted that the county has discussed ways to utilize the Rosenwald’s May’s Lick Negro School before.

Parked added final thoughts which included a request to not close the park indefinitely because of vandalism that has occurred in the past. She noted its usage by families and children during the day.

Commissioner Joseph McKay asked if there was a way to prevent vandalism currently in place. Parker said there is not currently a method of ensuring damage does not happen besides the park being closed and locked at night time.

She noted she did not know how to “police” the park. The county would need to further discuss options in the future.

Commissioners approved the request for the county to take over the bills of May’s Lick Community Development.