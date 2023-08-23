While sites such as the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the Commodore Hotel, the Lincoln Memorial or the Flatiron building may be popular sites to visit, a lesser-known fact about them is that each site is connected to one man who was born in Lewis County.

According to local historian Ron Bailey, James Baird was born in Vanceburg on Sept. 6, 1833, to Lyman Beecher Baird and Frances Halbert Baird.

Baird attended the University of Michigan, where he was the quarterback for the football team. In 1894, he was captain of the team that finished with a 9-1-1 record. He later served as an assistant football coach. After graduating from the university, he began working in construction.

His first job was timekeeper for the Guaranty Construction Company in Chicago. He then later worked as an engineer for Moulton-Starrett in Columbus, Ohio and Pittsburgh, Penn. In 1899, he began working with the George Fuller Company, according to Bailey.

“If you look up the definition of a Renaissance man in Webster’s Dictionary, it will say a person with many talents or areas of knowledge. That would be James Baird,” Bailey said.

Baird supervised the erection of the Flatiron Building, which was the first steel-frame skyscraper in New York City. In 1904, he became a district manager in Washington D.C. In 1916, he supervised the construction of the Lincoln Memorial and the Arlington Memorial Amphitheater and in 1919, the Commodore Hotel. In 1921, he oversaw the construction of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, according to Bailey.

In 1925, Baird founded his own construction company. This company specialized in large construction projects. Under his leadership, the company erected the Folger Shakespeare Library, the Corcoran Gallery of Art, St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, Hutchins Hall and the Cook Dormitory at the University of Michigan Law School and many other buildings.

“Like a true Renaissance man, he loved all kinds of sports, not only football, but he was an avid golfer. In fact, he donated his farm in New York to the state of New York and they hired the well-known Robert Trent Jones to design an 18-hole golf course. Also, a park in New York State is named after the Vanceburg native James Baird State Park.”

In 1936, Baird and his wife, Cornelia Curtis, retired in Tucson, Ariz. due to Baird’s health. He died in 1953, two days before his 80th birthday.