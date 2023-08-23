VANCEBURG — City of Vanceburg is hosting a memorial in memory and honor of those who lost their lives in 9/11 and the first responders who did all they could to help.

Mayor of Vanceburg Dane Blankenship said the memorial will be held in Veteran’s Park from 8:35 a.m. through 9:05 a.m.

“We are going to recognize all veterans, police officers, firefighters and all first responders. It will not be a long ceremony but it is the first memorial where we are also recognizing first responders,” Blankenship said.

According to Blankenship the idea to host the memorial and also recognize first responders was brought to him from City Council Member Nicole Cantu.

“I felt it was a great idea, recognizing the first responders and those that fell in 9/11. First responders like police firefighters, and medical responders do not get anywhere near the recognition they should,” he said.

Many first responders were called on and volunteered for the 9/11 crisis and not only from New York, Blankenship said one or two firefighters from Lewis County also went and volunteered.

Blankenship said he clearly remembers where he was on Sept. 11, 2001, when Al Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial flights and crashed two of them into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City causing both towers to collapse. A third plane was directed at and crashed into the Pentagon.

“We did not know it at the time, the gravity of what happened unless you were right there but it changed the world, it was unreal and something we never thought could happen in the United States; almost like a second Pearl Harbor. I remember I was walking into McDonald’s and a lady I had known all my life was coming out, she stopped me and asked if I had seen the news this morning and I said I hadn’t, I had been on the road and cellphones back then are not the same as they are now. She told me the towers got hit,” he said.

At the time he did not know what she meant and asked her what she was talking about to which she responded “The Twin Towers in New York were hit and they are on fire”.

“I did not even go into McDonald’s, I turned around and went straight back home to turn on the news. I just still vividly remember that day, walking into McDonald’s and her stopping me and asking me that,” he said.

The 9/11 memorial will not be long but it will be timed to reflect the events of the day the tragic event happened.

Blankenship will be welcoming attendees of the memorial at 8:35 a.m. followed by prayer led by Daniel McClurg at 8:40 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance at 8:42 a.m.

On 9/11 at 8:46 a.m. the North Tower was first hit which is why a bell will be rung in its honor at the same time.

Lewis County Judge-Executive George Sparks will then speak in honor of the first responders at 8:50 a.m. followed by the songs ‘Where were you when the world stopped turning’ and ‘America the Beautiful’.

At 9:03 a.m. the South Tower was hit so at that time during the memorial a bell will be rung in remembrance and honor.

To conclude the memorial Shirley Williams who donates the Flags to the city every year according to Blankenship, will present the Flag and the event will end.