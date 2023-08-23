BROOKSVILLE — Two Bracken County High School seniors recently approached the Bracken County School Board to present an idea that would allow seniors to paint their parking spots before school starts every year.

Ella Johnson and Sheyanne Kirk, the Bracken County seniors, said their idea originated from seeing seniors at other schools posting their finished parking spaces online.

“We’ve seen other schools around that have like, the seniors have painted their parking spots and we just thought that that would be a cool idea for our seniors to do,” Johnson said.

Kirk noted that she and Johnson have seen other schools on social media who have posted the process of students painting their parking spots and spoken with some girls at events that attend schools where the opportunity is given.

Johnson proposed a basic process that needs to happen in order for students to be able to paint their parking spots after they receive their assigned number at an open house. She noted that students would be required to submit a rough draft for the administration’s approval.

Superintendent Jeff Aulick confirmed it was a good idea for a rough draft to be approved in order to prevent situations where students could paint inappropriate topics on their parking spots.

“I’m in support of it, I just gotta make sure that it’s not a great idea that turns into something else,” Aulick said. He noted that it can be hard to tell what is appropriate and what isn’t and used emojis as an example.

Aulick went on to explain that his goal is to make the parking lot look good and presentable to the public. He added that a parking lot, or something that is first seen when someone enters campus, can provide a first impression of the school.

“We don’t want anybody to make us look bad. Kids like to be funny, but we don’t want it to be ruined by kids that wanna do stuff like that (paint inappropriate displays),” Kirk said. “So it (a rough draft from each student) needs to be approved beforehand.”

Aulick asked what could be done in the case that a student would need assistance painting their spot and making it look “good.” Johnson and Kirk said, if a student needs help, they could ask or help could be offered beforehand.

“Our class is pretty good about helping other classmates out,” Kirk said. She noted that a lot of people know they can always ask for help when it is needed.

The girls went on to further discuss general guidelines and policies that have been put in place at other schools in order to ensure every senior is involved and following the rules.

Other schools have policies that are given to students each year that state every rule instated, Johnson said. She noted that politics and any controversial topics are often not allowed in the policy, to avoid a scenario where someone could be offended.

Johnson added that any paint on the parking spots could be required to stay within a few inches of the lines for each student. A staff member could also be present in the times and days that students are painting their spots, she said.

In order to meet the financial needs of students who cannot afford their own paint, Johnson suggested that students could pay a small fee that could be put into an account to provide paint. She added that senior sponsors could also assist financially.

Aulick noted the expense of parking lot paint and said it may be a good idea to purchase a few gallons that can be shared between the entire senior class rather than each student buying their own paint.

Johnson and Kirk added that each spot can be painted over in the event the school’s parking lot needs to be resealed or when the next senior class comes in. Cleanup will be easier with this method.

“I think it’s good to show pride for your spot as a senior. You all put in all these years (as a student),” Aulick said. He noted how proud he was of the girls for presenting their idea to the board.

Aulick requested Johnson and Kirk provide a copy of another school’s policy for Bracken County Administration to reference when outlining a policy of their own.