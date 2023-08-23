The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded part of a $70,000 grant to Straub Elementary School.

This grant is part of a $2.6 million grant awarded to the Youth Literacy Program in celebration of the foundation’s 30th anniversary and $70,000 was granted to Kentucky non-profit organizations, libraries and schools.

According to statements released from the foundation, Straub Elementary has received $4,000 of the funds recently awarded across the country for recipients to use in the purchase of books, technology, equipment or other materials to help give students K-12 a brighter future.

These grants aim to support schools, public libraries and non-profit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store, according to official spokespersons.

“We are proud to award these grants to literacy and education programs across the country and support their meaningful work of expanding children’s joy of reading and creating a foundation for future educational growth,” Executive Director of Dollar General Literacy Foundation Denine Torr said, “We are excited to make a difference in thousands of students lives through these donations and look forward to making more positive impacts as we celebrate the foundation’s 30th anniversary.”

Applications for the 2024 DGLF grant cycle supporting youth, family, summer and also adult literacy programs will be available at www.dglfliteracy.org in January 2024.

Since 1993 DGLF has awarded more than $238 million in grants to non-profit agencies and according to documentation this has helped $19.6 million people take their first steps toward literacy, GED and English proficiency.

To further promote and support literacy DGLF also announced they are hosting the fourth annual ‘Yellow Glasses Project’ through Sept. 8, while supplies last. Customers can purchase yellow sunglasses at Dollar General for $2 each and all proceeds benefit the foundation in its work according to foundation spokespersons.