FLEMINGSBURG — A 69-year-old woman from Fleming County is gearing up for the annual ‘Race for the Ages’ held in Manchester, Tenn.

Rosemary Evans has run in the race every year it has been held since 2015, and her personal record is 170 miles which she said she hopes to beat—she has set her goal at 200 miles this year.

‘Race for the Ages’ is a yearly marathon held over Labor Day weekend and run on a one-mile loop at Fred Deadman Park, people run the number of hours of their age with the minimum number of hours being 40. People under 40 can still run the race but must run 40 hours.

“Through the last three years, I have placed as far as a first, second or third woman so I have been really grateful for that. Last year I placed as second woman,” Evans said.

She has also won a cash prize of $250 at a race where she placed first in her category.

“This was a trail run in Cleveland, Ohio in 2010 when I was almost 57. The way it happened was, well I was a member of the track and field and not many older women go up there so I would place first, second or third every time I went so I have a nice collection of medals. So in 2010, I finished the race that was called the ‘Burning River’ and it was a 100 mile trail championship and I won my age group because I was the only woman in my age group who came and finished. There was a time limit of this one and I finished within the 30-hour time limit and actually won $250 and I was named national champion of my age group,” she said. She said she was also in their trail running magazine that year.

Evans has completed 396 marathons since she started doing them when she was 44 years old, she averages 15 marathons a year. She does not count the marathons she has been in which she has not completed them.

According to Evans, she has been in 30 or more 100-mile races and though this upcoming race is on a one-mile loop which might sound boring to some people—it is actually very social.

“We laugh and we talk and it is amazingly fun. It also gives you a chance to see how much endurance you have,” she said.

She said she started doing marathons because of Oprah Winfrey who started a movement in 1994 when she took on the Marine Corps Marathon.

“I had always watched marathons on TV like the New York marathons and all that and always thought how neat it would be. After Oprah Winfrey ran her first marathon I just thought if she could do then I could surely do it,” she said.

The strategy to complete a 69-hour marathon comes involves a few different factors Evans explained.

“It really comes down to how much sleep you need and how fast you are. What happened for me is there are a lot of good runners and I end up staying awake quite a bit because I am not near as fast as the young people of course,” she said.

Competitors start the race at different days and times depending on their ages which coordinates with the number of hours they will run and sets their time limit to finish Evans explained.

“My race will start in the middle of the afternoon that Friday and then the race goes through Monday ending at noon,” she said.

Evans has made friends over the years at marathons which she sees frequently when competing, one is a 91-year-old man from Florida.

“He starts the day before I do so I usually go the day before and so I get to watch him start and then I sleep as much as I can up until the race. I basically walk or jog all night for three nights because my pace is not all that fast. There are some really good people and runners going there, there are approximately 130 runners so it is not a really big race,” she said.

Many of the marathons Evans has competed in are 100-mile marathons which go through harder terrain than a one-mile loop in a park so she is well prepared to do a 69-hour marathon.

“The first year I had a friend with me who had never done a 100-miler, so I wanted to help him with his and I got my 100 but ended up with 118 because I kept going since I had extra time,” she said.

Evans said there are many people over the age of 80 who compete in this race which she said gives them a chance to compete against each other and against people half their age.

“The extra hours give them a chance to compete with the younger folks because when you age you slow down quite a bit,” she said.

At the end of the race there will be a banquet where the winner is announced, Evans explained the winner is determined by whoever has run the most miles.

“We wear a little chip on our ankle, every time we cross this mat it measures the number of times we have crossed it,” she said.

Evans said she is looking forward to the race, beating her number of miles for last year and seeing friends there that she has made over the years.

“My sister has also done nine marathons with me and we have been to some really nice places, my sister doing them with me was really special,” she said.

Running marathons allowed Evans to travel and see a lot of the world including Amsterdam, Canada, Alaska and Hawaii plus 39 continental states and said when walking or running in these places you get to see more of the terrain than if you drive.

“The one race in Canada was a lot of fun. It was in the woods and a lot of people said they saw a bear that night. I did not see any bears but that doesn’t mean they were not there. I actually wore bells on my shoes because I was concerned before I went up there because I had read there might be bears. Well, I read that wearing bells—like the little jingle bells you see at Christmas time—well I tied some in my shoelaces so every time I took a step the bells would ring and maybe scare away any bears,” she said.

Evans explained she was able to have experiences she otherwise might not have had due to competing in marathons.