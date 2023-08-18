This view can be seen while riding the Augusta Ferry across the Ohio River.

AUGUSTA — Augusta was recently named the seventh Most Picturesque Small Town in America by NC Travel Guides.

According to a “study” written by Daniel Lewis on the NC Travel Guides website, travel “experts” in North Carolina compared 500 small towns in the nation. The study ended with 120 small towns being categorized.

Lewis said the factors of determining which small towns in America are the “most picturesque” include search trends, popularity with photographers, and the town’s popularity in terms of pictures with the general public.

“With so many beautiful small towns in the USA that all have their own unique charm, we wanted to find out which ones are the most picturesque,” Lewis said in a written study report available on NC Travel Guides website.

Of the 120 small towns that were named the Most Picturesque Small Towns in America, Augusta was ranked in seventh place. Two other Kentucky cities were also on the list. These included Paducah in 51st place and Murrary in 58th place.

“What an amazing honor for the City of Augusta to be recognized by a national travel website on being the number seven most picturesque town in the US,” Bracken County Magistrate Craig Miller said. “Tourists nationwide are taking notice of what those of us who were born and raised here have always known. Augusta and Bracken County are hidden gems in our commonwealth.”

Tourism Director Janet Hunt was also pleased to hear that Augusta was ranked on the Most Picturesque Small Town in America.

“Augusta is a small river town, with history and hospitality. Visitors travel from near and far for a getaway for relaxation. If you need to step back into time, give us a try, we are small, but the beauty of Augusta is remarkable,” She said. “You will find beautiful flowers in residents’ yards, a porch that is decorated for the season, old buildings with amazing sculptures from the past, scenery along the Ohio River and most of all the sunsets in the evening on the Ohio River are breathtaking.”

She went on to congratulate the other cities ranked on the most picturesque list. Miller and Hunt shared thankful and inviting thoughts regarding Augusta’s ranking and future tourism prospects.

“City of Augusta would like to say thank you NC Travel Guide for choosing Augusta for the Most Picturesque in Small Towns,” Hunt said.

“Augusta and Bracken County are ready to show off to the world. Come and see us,” Miller added.

To view the full list of the 120 Most Picturesque Small Towns in America, please go to https://northcarolinatravelguides.com/most-picturesque-small-towns-in-america/.