AUGUSTA — Baker-Bird Winery and Distillery was featured as a “hidden gem” in America in a book that was recently released.

According to Executive Bourbon Stewart Dinah Bird, a Spain-based publishing company, PQ Publishing, approached her in January to discuss the possibility of Baker-Bird Winery being featured in an upcoming book.

She said the company said they had noticed how many medals and awards the winery had won in international competitions over the years. Bird noted that Baker-Bird Winery has won over 100 awards.

She added that some crafts have won silver and gold eight years in a row at San Francisco International Wine Competition. Bird said there are usually 7,000 to 11,000 entries at the competition every year and 35 judges.

“I was so shocked that a publishing company in Spain knew about the Baker-Bird Winery,” Bird said. She went on to discuss how PQ Publishing “found” her winery.

Bird said PQ Publishing “tracks” wineries across America with “knowledgeable” representatives in the wine industry. She feels she’s become more well-known because of the various prestigious competitions the winery has been entered in.

The book, “Hidden Gems of America Wineries & Vineyards 2023,” features 30 wineries in the nation. Bird said Baker-Bird Winery is the only winery in Kentucky to have been chosen. She noted there are several wineries from the same state in the book.

According to Bird, other international companies have requested information about the winery before. She noted that a Canadian distribution company reached out to her in the last month requesting to carry Baker-Bird’s wines in the upper providence of Canada.

Bird added that the winery has been named the Best Winery in Kentucky by New York Wine Competition and voted as Best Wine Tour in America by Wine Enthusiasts, and USA Today.

“I think, as a little tiny winery, so to speak, relatively speaking, we do make very high-quality wines,” Bird said. She added that she probably has more customers outside of the local area than inside. “Sometimes we aren’t always aware of what’s around us.”

Bird went on to discuss the historical aspect of Baker-Bird Winery.

Built-in the 1850s, Baker-Bird Winery has become known as the largest and oldest wine cellar in America, according to Bird. She added that the winery is the only winery in America to have survived a Civil War battle.

“The winery actually is a very historic place,” Bird said. She added that there was a discussion of bulldozing the winery to widen Route 19. “I purchased it so it wouldn’t be bulldozed and then have gradually restored it, and of course, brought it back to being a winery.”

Baker-Bird Winery is listed on the national registry of historic places two times, Bird said. She said it is listed once for the architecture of the cellar and once for the acreage of the vineyard.

Bird added that all of her wines are made using Kentucky-grown grapes and the distilling recipes have been duplicated from John Baker’s original recipes.

“I invite everyone to visit on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon with friends, take a tour, and enjoy fine wine and spirits at a world-class winery right next door in Augusta. You can make reservations or walk-ins are welcome,” Bird said.

“Hidden Gems of America Wineries & Vineyards 2023” is now available on Amazon and in bookstores.

To learn more about Baker-Bird Winery and Distillery, please go to www.bakerbirdwinerydistillery.com.