The Fernleaf Homemakers have worked hard to give back to the community over the last several years.

In just the past 10 years, the group has provided more than $55,000 to Cancer Fighters United.

According to Ann Porter, president of the Fernleaf Homemakers, that money was raised through A Tea for a Cause.

The tea is an invitation event where people can come and enjoy some company while sipping on tea and enjoying sandwiches and cookies. Those who attend are encouraged to dress up.

“We leave them to sit and talk at the table with each other. You see all kinds of attire. Everyone looks so pretty. This started to help raise funds for the Cancer Fighters United,” Porter said. “I talked to Janie (Hord) about it and said, ‘let’s try it’ and see what happens.”

Porter said the first year, the tea raised $1,200 for CFU. It is now held at the Mason County Extension Office.

“We send out the invites and we try to have about 100 people attend,” she said. “The cost is $10 per person, but many people give a lot more. The Homemakers provide everything and all of the proceeds go to Cancer Fighters United; every penny of it. They need it.”

According to Porter, there are also several volunteers who help out with the tea each year.

“We have several younger people who come out and serve the tea for us,” she said. “They’re such a great help and we wouldn’t be able to do it without them.”

Porter said the tea is held in June each year.

According to Porter, the Fernleaf Homemakers have 22 active members and several mailbox members. The club tries to hold fundraisers throughout the year for various causes. One of which is the scholarship the club provides.

“We gave away three scholarships this year,” Porter said.

Another event the homemakers put on each year is the Lugnutz Car Show, which will take place on Aug. 19 from noon to 4 p.m. on East Third Street in downtown Maysville.