MOUNT OLIVET — Robertson County Cooperative Extension Service recently partnered with Robertson County Tourism for a Historical Scavenger Hunt.

According to Samantha Saunders with the extension office, this was the fourth year that Robertson County has offered a Historical Scavenger Hunt program to community members.

Originally, the program started as a way for families to “get out” in their community during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the program has since turned into a regular way for families to spend time together and learn about the history of Robertson County at the same time.

“This scavenger hunt has showcased some of the historical importance that our county has. Many people have no idea some of the things that we were able use as clues for this scavenger hunt,” Saunders said. “Robertson County is full of rich history that spans from Blue Licks State Park to the buildings that line the streets of Mount Olivet. It is important to embrace that history and share it with others, so that we will always remember the stories of each location. Robertson County still has a covered bridge, three schoolhouses, and a hotel, which is just a few of the historical locations our small county holds.”

Saunders said the scavenger hunt consists of four different clues that are given out over the course of four weeks. Clues for the scavenger hunt are posted on the Robertson County Extension Service Facebook page.

To participate in the scavenger hunt, community members are supposed to read the question/clue that was posted, find the solution/answer, and take a picture of themselves finding the answer to the clue.

To submit the answer, community members are advised to email the picture and answer to Saunders by the date on the clue that gets posted to the extension service page. Winners are announced on Facebook each Monday, the extension service said.

After participants submit their answers, they are entered in a drawing for the week, Saunders said. She noted that local businesses make “donations” that are used as prizes for the scavenger hunt.

After a business contributes, the Robertson County Extension Service advertises them and the contributions made, she said.

This year, some of the clues for the scavenger hunt led to The Sweet Spot, the Robertson County Public Library, and the “steps that were discovered” that led to the Arlington Hotel in Blue Lick’s.

Saunders said there were 44 youth and adults that participated in this year’s scavenger hunt. There were 14 businesses that contributed to prizes for the program.

Saunders did not say whether the extension service will offer the Historical Scavenger Hunt in the future.

For more information on the Historical Scavenger Hunt process, please contact the Robertson County Extension Service at 606-724-5796 or robertson.ext@uky.edu.

For more information on the extension service, please go to http://extension.ca.uky.edu/?fbclid=IwAR0eQErMciF_uH9zNefiD3ee76Svp4Io9w208F1fUgMq4OYIWjxz6ek8BtM.