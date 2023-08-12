American Queen Voyages’ American Countess Riverboat visited Maysville on Friday morning for its last trip of the year to Maysville.

According to Maysville-Mason County Tourism Director Katelyn Bailey on Saturday the American Heritage will be stopping in Maysville as well.

“They come here 11 times or at least they have been here 11 times this year. Next year the American Heritage will be in town for two full days, so they will come in seven different times next year. They will come in on a Sunday morning and leave on a Tuesday evening,” Bailey said.

Bailey said the two cruises cost the same amount at $5,000 per person but the American Duchess is a five-day cruise while the American Heritage is a 10-day cruise though the boat is smaller. The American Countess is with American Queen Voyages while the American Heritage is with American Cruise Lines Bailey explained.

Passengers are offered a choice of two different tours when they get to Maysville currently for the half day they spend in town Bailey said.

“Old Washington is the upgraded tour where they pay a little extra to go out and visit there, a tour of downtown Maysville is included in the tour,” Bailey said.

Tourists love the miniature collection in the Kentucky Gateway Museum, they are always amazed by it Bailey said.

“People also really enjoy going through the Cox Building and they always stop at Russell Theater. The Old Washington tour, the group gets to tour there and then head to the Underground Railroad Museum before coming back to town,” she said.

Bailey said passengers commonly express they wish that they had more time to spend in Maysville or that they wanted to be able to do both tours so there is a lot of excitement for the American Heritage’s two-day stay next year.

“We are going to offer maybe some covered bridge tours, maybe some church tours so they can see all of our beautiful churches around town and a night tour might be interesting. Maybe they will be here when the Maysville Players have a show going, there is a lot we can do if they are here for two full days,” she said.

Volunteer with the Maysville-Mason County Tourism Ann Porter said the tour caters to all ages, there are many retirees but also couples and families and they start and end their cruise from different places up and down the Ohio River.

“This particular group got on from I think either Paducah or St. Louis, their last stop is in Pittsburgh,” Porter said.

Porter said passengers tell her all the time how they prefer visiting the small towns over the big towns on their trip schedules and Maysville has many returning visitors.

Often passengers who take the cruise in the spring will return in the summer with their friends who all seem to love Maysville Porter said.