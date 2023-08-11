A tailgate fundraiser has been added to the scrimmage at Mason County High School being held Friday, Aug. 11, 5-7 p.m. with all proceeds being donated to the Claypoole family.

Last week Mason County was rocked by the death of 17-year-old Coltin Claypoole, a Mason County High School student and member of the football team.

A day after the tragedy multiple members of the community started coming together in support of the Claypoole family during this difficult time and have organized this fundraising event.

Nichole Routt has a son the same age as Coltin who has been part of a large group of friends with Coltin for years.

“The junior class is a huge class and those kids have played together since third or fourth grade or maybe even before. There is a huge group of them though they sometimes go off together in smaller groups, but they have always been so close and when the smaller groups meet up they just always form into that one huge group and they have always been so close and special like that,” she said.

Routt is now organizing what has become a multi-pronged community effort to raise money for the family.

Originally the scrimmage was to take place last Friday but due to the unexpected tragedy was postponed out of respect for the Claypoole family and Coltin’s team members.

Now the event is back on and where Routt said they normally plan on 250 attending she expects 600 people or more will come in support of the Claypoole family.

“We will have the tailgate with food, there will be a corn-hole tournament which Colby Adams and Jake McDowell are doing and then the cheerleaders are supposed to be doing face-painting and I believe there will be a dunking tank,” Routt said.

To join the corn-hole tournament the entry fee is $20, face-painting will be $1 and each toss at the dunk tank will be $1 Routt said.

“Then the middle school has put together a gift card basket that they are going to raffle. We have bracelets and pins that we are planning to sell,” she said.

Terri Smith Garrelts is donating the bracelets which will also be given to team members and coaches; the bracelets say ‘Forever Our Brother #82’ and will be sold for $5 each at the scrimmage Routt said.

Pins designed by Little Red Barn depicting Coltin in his football uniform with ‘In Memory of Coltin Claypoole’ will also be sold for $5 each she said.

All money made from the event and the sale of these items will go to the Claypoole family Routt said.

“I am not sure what the price is for the raffle but they do plan to draw for that during the scrimmage. We also have some things we are going to hold until the first home football game just because it is so overwhelming this week. Meals for the tailgate is your choice of meats, chips, drink and dessert for $5 or a donation,” she said.

Routt said there will be a donation box set up where payment for food is placed.

During a very difficult time, Routt said the community came together to the point she was on the phone all day this past Friday with people calling, messaging and texting wanting to help in any way possible and more people reach out every day.

“Yes I am organizing the tailgate but the community is making it happen, people we do not even know from other counties have reached out to us that have heard about it and it has just been super overwhelming and probably one of the most humbling experiences. So it is just a whole community effort and beyond. I think helping is the way some people grieve, I know that is how it is for me,” she said.

Routt said she has had individuals, businesses, church groups and the opposing team for the scrimmage on Friday reach out to offer help and donations.

“We (parents) are not supposed to have to deal with something like this. This is just such a horrific experience for everybody, Coltin’s family, friends, the football team and the community to have to go through. This kind of thing is not supposed to happen, seeing all these kids hurt and feeling it—as a momma, it breaks your heart,” she said “We all just want to help and support Coltin’s family as much as we can.”