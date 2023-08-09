Maysville Hands of Hope is gearing up for its third annual Back to School bash on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Maysville Rotary Park.

MHOH is a non-profit organization started during the COVID19 pandemic as a Facebook group called Maysville Free in Need. In the beginning it was a community page where members could donate or ask for needed items for free.

Over the last few years the organization has grown to become a non-profit with a physical location called Maysville Hands of Hope Care Center located in downtown Maysville.

The last three years MHOH has hosted many free events to help support families in the community and surrounding areas with needed items, food and other resources.

Founder of MHOH Niccole Harris said this year’s event will be the biggest event her organization has ever hosted. It will start at noon and go on until 2 p.m.

“This is the biggest outdoor event we have ever done, we have over 30 booths setting up from 30 local community partners,” Harris said.

Everything will be free, from school supplies to music, snacks, kids activities, entertainment and more, according to Harris.

“Limestone YMCA will be bringing snow cones and a popcorn machine. We have Primary Plus is setting up a booth, Celebrate Recovery and Redeemed Outreach will be there,” she said.

NAMI National Alliance on Mental Illness and Kentucky Career Center will have booths set up, Harris said.

“We have people that have signed up for the first time with us like Mason Family Drug and a really big one is ARC which is Addiction Recovery Center, they are relatively new to Maysville,” she said.

This event is always a family fun day with inflatables and games from Journey’s Jumpy’s which set up free of charge for the event every year and Harris said they will be there again this year.

“There will also be face-painting by Rachel and music from D.J. Awready. There will also be a booth set up doing NARCAN training,” she said. Mason County Heal Initiative will be doing the NARCAN training she said.

Harris said basic school supplies such as notebooks, pens, pencils, rulers, crayons and erasers and possibly a few other supplies will be given out free at the event to help families with getting their kids ready for the start of the school year.

All of the supplies have been through donations to Maysville Hands of Hope Care Center, Harris said.

“In the case of inclement weather I will be passing out the supplies at the care center at 1106 Forest Avenue,” she said.

Harris said she loves how multiple community organizations have partnered with MHOH in the event every year.

“Also the churches involved, I just want to give a shout out to Victory Christian Church they are always amazing,” she said.