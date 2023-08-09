The Mason County Sheriff’s Department was called to a single-vehicle collision resulting in a fatality on Saturday night.

According to Deputy Ryan Swolsky the call came in at 9:16 p.m. Saturday night that a collision occurred on Kentucky 10 a.k.a Mason-Lewis Road, involving a motorcycle.

A 62-year-old man from Maysville was riding a motorcycle and hit a guardrail in the course of the collision near Kennedy Creek Road Swolsky said.

According to Swolsky, the man was pronounced deceased on scene by the Mason County Coroner.

Swolsky did not give any explanation for what may have caused the collision.

“It is still under investigation but at some point, he left the roadway and struck the guardrail, it is unclear right now,” Swolsky said.

There was no damage to the guardrail in place on the road from the impact of the collision Swolsky said, the safety measure remains in place.

Other first responders on the scene included the Maysville Fire Department, Orangeburg Volunteer Fire Department and the Maysville Police Department.