FLEMINGSBURG — For the first time the Tri-County Shrine Club will be joining the Fleming County smokin’ Downtown Barbeque Festival on Sept. 8-9.

In the past the Maysville annual Pig Out has used proceeds made to support the club but according to Club Secretary Randall H. Cooper, due to circumstances beyond the club’s control, the club will no longer be associated with the Pig Out.

“They have decided to continue but will no longer be contributing to our transportation fund. However we are associating with another BBQ event and would like to have support there,” Cooper said.

Cooper said through the Pig Out the club has received over $300,000 over the years and the club wishes nothing but the best for the organization.

The Fourth Annual Smokin’ Downtown Barbeque Festival will take place in Flemingsburg at the Frank L. Newman Park, according to one of the event coordinators Stacey Vice.

“I have been doing this event for the past three years, they (Shriners) called me sometime this past year. Honestly it is a blessing because this event is a lot to make happen,” Vice said.

In the past Vice said there have never been proceeds from the event. The event has been sponsored by Flemingsburg Tourism and free to the community. This year, the event is sponsored by the Tri-County Shrine Club, Fleming County Tourism Commission and Stonegate Rentals (the company Vice works for), Vice said.

Vice explained the Tri-County Shrine Club will have a beer garden with liquor sales (with proper licensing) which is the only money they will receive from the event.

“We will not receive the total contributions as we have in the past but we feel that this is going to be a growing event and we can offset the loss of revenue,” Cooper said.

Vice said the event will have a cook-off where all vendors must participate to be a part of the event.

“That Friday (Sept. 8) vendors will open for lunch and people can start buying barbeque, at 6 p.m. we will start live music downtown and on Friday it will end around 8:30-9 p.m. Then on Saturday morning the actual competition part will start at 11 a.m.,” Vice said. Music will be by country band Driver Brothers from Ohio, he added.

Vice explained all food vendors present during the event paid $135 for their entry fee, there will not be any other types of vendors present.

There is $2,000 in prize money for the cooking competition and there are four divisions including ribs, chicken, brisket and pulled pork according to Vice.

“Prizes are given in each division and then there is an aggregate (accrued points from each division) prize for the grand champion and reserve,” Vice said.

According to Vice, the grand champion wins $1,000 and the reserve wins $500. Other smaller prizes are also given out in each division.

Fluffy Belly BBQ will be returning for the event and has won grand champion for two years in a row, according to Vice. Rescue BBQ from Germantown, Three Silos, Classic Cravings and many others have registered to be a part of the event, he said.

“There will also be kids activities going on from noon-4 p.m. on Saturday. There will be inflatables and hopefully a dunking booth once I get confirmation,” Vice said.

Vice said there is still room for a few more vendors but advises all vendors have to take part in the barbeque competition and encourages those interested to reach out to him.