In the 1950s, a 39-episode television show called “Judge Roy Bean” aired. This show was loosely based on the life of the actual Roy Bean, who was often referred to as “the law west of the Pecos”.

Though many stories have been shared about Bean over the years, one lesser-known fact is that he was born in Mason County in 1835 to Phantly Roy Bean and Anna Henderson Gore.

“He, and his brother, Joshua, were born near Springdale,” local historian, Ron Bailey said. “He was the youngest of five children. They were extremely poor and he left the family to follow his older brothers when he was 16 years old. He rode a flatboat to New Orleans, La. hoping to find work.”

According to Bailey, Bean eventually settled in Texas. It was there that he founded a small town and called it Langtry. The name was in honor of actress Lillie Langtry as Bean was fond of her. He even named his saloon the Jersey Lilly, in relation to Langtry’s nickname.

Bailey said that Bean was sometimes called “the hanging judge” though there were only two instances recorded where he had sentenced someone to death.

One of the men was hanged while the other escaped before his execution could be carried out.

“His rulings have been remembered to be more entertaining,” Bailey said. “They were unconventional.”

Bean was known for collecting fines from court proceedings and giving them to the poorer residents of the town. He would also provide medicine for the sick using proceeds from the saloon.

According to Bailey, Bean also organized a world championship boxing fight between Bob Fitzsimmons and Peter Maher. The match had to be held in the Rio Grande because boxing was illegal in Texas.

“The fight, won by Fitzsimmons, lasted only one minute and 35 seconds, but the resulting sports reports spread Bean’s fame throughout the United States,” Bailey said.

Bailey also pointed out that something even less known than Roy Bean’s reputation is that his brother, Joshua, was the first mayor of San Diego, Calif.

“Joshua Bean after leaving Mason County, served with Zachary Taylor in the Mexican-American War and came to San Diego in 1850, where he was a trader and saloon owner. When San Diego was incorporated in 1850 an election was held on June 16th and Joshua Bean of Mason County won the election and became the very first mayor of San Diego,” Bailey said. “While serving as mayor, he sold city hall to himself and a buddy. He later moved to Los Angeles, where he passed away in 1852.”

Roy Bean passed away in 1903 after a drinking spree in San Antonio, Texas.

“He felt left behind in a world that was changing too quickly for him,” Bailey said.

About 10 months after Bean’s death, Lillie Langtry visited his grave and explored the town.

“But she and Bean never met in person,” Bailey said.