BROOKSVILLE — Bracken County Tourism is hosting Rock the Block on Saturday, Aug. 12.

According to Tourism Director Janet Hunt, Rock the Block is held with the intent of focusing on “family fun time.” She said the event was started in 2021 by Heather Brumley from the Bracken County Health Department.

During the event, there will be several opportunities for families to seek entertainment, Hunt said. She said there will be rides, inflatables, games, music, and several activities for community members to partake in.

Frog derby, cake walk, and a watermelon eating contest are a few of the activities listed on an event page for Rock the Block. Hunt noted that there will be a new attraction for families this year, exotic gecko lizards.

The watermelon eating contest will have four age categories, according to the Bracken County Tourism page. The age categories are nine to 11 years old, 12 to 14, 15 to 17, and 18 and older. Participants 18 and under must have a parent/guardian present to complete a waiver, the page said.

Registration for the contest begins at 4:30 p.m. with the contest to follow at 5 p.m.

According to Hunt, there will be one main food vendor for Rock the Block. She said Woodmen Life will serve a “farm to fork” cookout meal. The options will include hamburgers, hot dogs, and pork tenderloins.

Hunt added that a variety of school groups will be on-site selling drinks, chips, nachos, and desserts.

According to the Bracken County Family Resource Center, the organization will have registration forms for the Back to School Supply Drive on Aug. 18 on-site during Rock the Block.

A flyer posted by BCFRYSC said representatives will also be serving snow cones at Rock the Block.

Hunt noted a portion of proceeds from the event will go to the Backpack Program for all Bracken County schools. This includes Bracken County Schools and Augusta Independent Schools.

During Rock the Block, the Haley House Museum will be open for community members. The museum is typically available by appointment only, a representative of the museum said.

Hunt said families should “make their way over” to the Bracken County Health Department booth to get a wristband for the rides and bouncy houses. She said they can also receive tickets for free snacks.

“This event would not be possible without support from our locals,” Hunt said. She went on to thank several organizations and officials in Bracken County for their participation and help with Rock the Block.

Hunt encourages families to “spend the day in Brooksville” before school starts again.

Rock the Block will be on Locust Street and near the Bracken County Courthouse in Brooksville, an event page said. Hunt said vendors and activities will be available from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on Rock the Block, please contact Hunt at 606-756-2183 or [email protected].

To view the event page for Rock the Block, please go to https://www.facebook.com/events/989474825582887.